NL Central Review and Preview: The Cincinnati Reds

The Reds have gotten much better with a strong, young group of position players, and they may reach the playoffs because of them.

Exceeding preseason expectations, the Cincinnati Reds closed their 2023 season with a commendable 82-80 record, a testament to their resilience and determination. In a season filled with surprises, the Reds surpassed projections, captivating fans with their unexpected success.

The Reds’ performance, marked by exceeding expectations, sets the stage for renewed optimism. As they conclude the season just shy of the postseason, the team’s trajectory suggests promising chapters lie ahead. With a foundation built on unexpected achievements, the Reds enter the next season with anticipation and the potential for postseason glory.

In this in-depth review and preview piece, we will look back on the highs and lows of the 2023 Reds season, while projecting the path forward for 2024 and beyond.

Month By Month

Spring Training and March

Cincinnati compiled a 15-14 record in the preseason to finish Spring Training with development and glimpses of success. The Reds dropped a home opener to the Pittsburgh Pirates to finish 0-1 in the month of March on Opening Day.

April: A Resilient Start (12-15)

April saw the Cincinnati Reds kick off their 2023 season with a resilient start, ending the month 12-15. The team displayed tenacity early on, providing glimpses of a season that would defy initial projections.

May: Exceeding Expectations (14-13)

In May, the Reds continued to exceed expectations, boasting a 14-13 record. The surprises kept coming, as fans reveled in a team outperforming even the most optimistic forecasts.

June: A Stunning Surge (18-9)

June brought a stunning surge for the Reds, concluding with an impressive 18-9 record. With the debuts of SP Andrew Abbott and SS Elly De La Cruz, the narrative shifted from surprise to anticipation, with postseason aspirations gaining momentum.

Down to the Wire

July: Maintaining Momentum (15-11)

As summer unfolded, the Reds maintained their momentum in July, finishing with a solid 15-11 record. The unexpected success became a defining theme, leaving fans hopeful for continued excellence.

August: Facing Challenges (10-17)

However, August presented challenges as the Reds navigated a 10-17 record. The month served as a reality check, revealing the demanding nature of a competitive season. Yet, the Reds’ earlier achievements remained a beacon of promise.

September: Unpredictable Finale (13-13)

In the final stretch, September proved an unpredictable finale, concluding with a 13-13 record. The month encapsulated the essence of a season filled with surprises, leaving fans both reflective and optimistic.

Reflections

The 2023 Cincinnati Reds season unfolded as a captivating tale of resilience and unexpected triumphs. From a resilient start in April to surpassing projections in May, the team’s remarkable surge in June left an indelible mark. Sustaining momentum in July, the Reds faced challenges in August but concluded the season with a final month that mirrored the unpredictable nature of their journey. As the season exceeded expectations, the Reds showcased a promising trajectory, leaving fans eager for the potential postseason glories that may await in the seasons to come.

The unexpected successes of the Reds sparked excitement throughout the baseball world, challenging preconceived notions and injecting a sense of unpredictability into the season. Each month brought its own set of surprises, creating a season that defied traditional narratives.

The resilience displayed in April laid the foundation for a team determined to shatter expectations. May witnessed the Reds not just meeting but surpassing projections, leaving analysts scrambling to recalibrate their assessments. June became the apex of the season, a period marked by a stunning surge that left fans in awe. The unexpected excellence of the Reds transformed into an anticipated storyline, with July sustaining the momentum and providing a glimpse into the team’s potential. August introduced challenges, a reminder of the inherent difficulties in maintaining a stellar performance throughout a grueling season. Yet, even in the face of setbacks, the Reds’ earlier accomplishments remained a testament to their capabilities. September served as the unpredictable finale, a fitting conclusion to a season filled with twists and turns.

Analysis

Cincinnati surpassed expectations throughout 2023, despite falling just short of the postseason. A young and talented Reds group caught fire in the summer months, giving veteran rosters fits in the process.

The future in Cincinnati remains bright, as pools of talent are only going to get better from here.

The beloved 1B Joey Votto passed the torch to a group of new hitters, saying goodbye to a city he spent his entire career adoring over on the first base bag.

As a new season approaches, the rising Reds look destined to make a playoff push once more. Cincinnati will compete with the Chicago Cubs atop the NL Central, sneaking into a Wild Card spot as September comes to a close.

These Reds have the talent to contend in just a couple seasons, much like the Baltimore Orioles roster over in the AL East. Cincinnati returned to relevance a bit earlier than expected, but will look to make noise in 2024.

I expect the Reds to get into the postseason and give a team fits in the Wild Card. This ball club possesses the offense to go on the road and win when it matters.

Prediction: Cincinnati Reds (88-74) lose in NLDS