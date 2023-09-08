Philadelphia Eagles 2023-24 Season Preview

2022-23 Record: 14-3, Lost in the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles practically had the Lombardi Trophy in their hands last February but came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs. The highest-scoring performance in a Super Bowl ended in a 38-35 Chiefs win as Patrick Mahomes secured his second ring.

A Jalen Hurts fumble and James Bradberry holding penalty would be the two biggest deciding factors in the loss for Philly. A truly devastating loss after a legendary season by the Eagles.

However, there were many positives to the 14-3 season which started with an eight-game winning streak. Hurts proved to be a franchise guy after so many questions in the offseason. The defense had 70 total sacks which ranks third most of all time in the NFL. An overall dominant team in 2022, but will there be a Super Bowl hangover in 2023?

Key Additions: DT Jalen Carter, RB D’Andre Swift

Philadelphia once again drafted a first-round defensive tackle from Georgia in this year’s draft. Jordan Davis last year now Jalen Carter joins the massive D-line in Philly. Carter was discussed as maybe the best player in the draft but fell to the ninth pick because of off-field issues.

Nonetheless, Carter, if he can stay out of trouble and stay in shape, should be one of the most dominant DTs in the NFL. The Georgia All-American will make an immediate impact with the departure of Javon Hargrave, who signed with the 49ers.

Another big name that was added during the draft was former Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift. The Eagles only gave up a 2024 fifth-round pick and a seventh-rounder in the trade. Swift will replace Miles Sanders, who signed with the Carolina Panthers, as RB1.

Swift is a dynamic back who is also a great receiving back. He put up 156 receptions for 1,198 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons. On the ground last season, Swift had 99 carries for 542 yards and five touchdowns. If Swift stays healthy it will make the Philadelphia offense that much more explosive.

Key Departures: DT Javon Hargrave, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, RB Miles Sanders, OC & DC

The Eagles lost a lot of key contributors from last season. One is Pro Bowl DT Javon Hargrave, who now is in San Francisco. The 29-year-old is coming off a career-high 11 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. This will be a huge hit for the defensive line but the Eagles have hopes Carter and Davis will make up the production.

Philly also lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Miles Sanders. CJ-GJ, who was acquired right before last season from New Orleans, had a tying league-high six interceptions. In only 12 games, Gardner-Johnson made all the difference in the secondary. Losing him in free agency to Detroit will heavily affect the safety play in Philly. His production will be difficult to replace.

2022 Pro-Bowler Miles Sanders found a new home in Carolina. The 25-year-old had his best season with 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns on 259 carries. Swift should immediately take over the same workload as Sanders did. However, if Swift can’t stay healthy, Sanders’s talent will be missed.

Lastly, and probably the most concerning departures, both coordinators left to take head coaching opportunities elsewhere. OC Shane Steichen is now in Indianapolis and DC Jonathan Gannon is in Arizona. Anytime a team loses both coordinators in one offseason, it raises concern. Will there be a difficult transition with new coaches?

OC Brian Johnson now steps into the role after being last year’s quarterback coach and has been a coordinator at three different colleges. So he is familiar with play calling and being in the same scheme. This transition should be smooth for the offense.

DC Sean Desai was an associate head coach of defense in Seattle a year ago. Desai was a DC in Chicago in 2021, a Bears team that finished 6-11. However, with the talent on the current roster, Desai should see much more success this time around.

3 Players to Watch: QB Jalen Hurts, WR Devonta Smith, S Reed Blankenship

Last year I said, “The Eagles will go as Hurts goes.” The MVP runner-up proved the doubters wrong as he led Philadelphia to the Super Bowl. The question this year though is, will be able to do it again? Hurts has everything around him to continue to improve and lead this Eagles team. He is must watch football.

Devonta Smith is in the conversation as the best number-two receiver in the NFL. Smith had 95 receptions for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago. The former Heisman winner will continue to grow and will try to get into the top-10 wide receiver conversation.

Blankenship’s name has been an interesting topic of conversation this offseason. The second-year player appeared in 10 games last season. He had one interception, two passes defended, and 34 tackles. Blankenship will look to step into the starting free safety role. His intriguing athleticism has fans talking about whether he can truly be the guy as the Eagles lack safety talent. Keep an eye on the Alabama native.

Season Prediction: 11-6, Make Playoffs

I think Philadelphia will have a bit of a Super Bowl loss hangover and take a step back. Losing some key players and both coordinators does worry me about them trying to pick up where they left off. However, I have no doubt they’ll be a top team in the NFL. There is too much talent on the roster to not make the playoffs and make another run. The true competition they’ll have in the NFC is the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

I think the NFC East race specifically will come down to the last few weeks of the season. Philadelphia also faces the tenth-hardest schedule and has a very difficult stretch in the middle of the season. Starting week six, the Eagles face the Jets (A), Dolphins (H), Commanders (A), Cowboys (H), bye week, Chiefs (A), Bills (H), 49ers (H), and the Cowboys (A) again. That stretch of games is how people will tell what kind of team Philadelphia truly has.

Eagles fans will certainly have the Super Bowl or bust mindset this season so it will surely be an interesting season in Philadelphia.