Philadelphia Phillies 2023 MLB Season Preview

The Phillies are coming off a World Series appearance, but they face fierce competition to replicate that performance.

For the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies, offense was their strongest suit. As they fought their way to a World Series, the phrase “ball go boom” lingered throughout the entire season. The Phillies finished the 2022 MLB season with a record of 87-75, good enough to snag a Wild Card berth. They will likely look to improve upon that in 2023 with a mix of experienced veterans and young talent.

Biggest Strength

The centerpiece of the Phillies’ offense is Bryce Harper, a former National League MVP who is one of the best all-around players in the game. Harper is a force at the plate, hitting for power and average while also possessing a keen eye at the plate and drawing a high number of walks. He is also an excellent baserunner and a solid defender in the outfield.

In addition to Harper, the Phillies also have several other standout hitters. First baseman Rhys Hoskins is a slugger who can hit for both power and average, while catcher J.T. Realmuto is one of the best all-around catchers in the game. Shortstop Bryson Stott and third baseman Alec Bohm are both talented hitters who have shown flashes of greatness and have the potential to be impact players in the Phillies’ lineup.

The Philadelphia Phillies have a balanced offense that can score runs in a variety of ways. They have power hitters, contact hitters, and players who can draw walks and get on base. With Harper leading the way and several other strong hitters behind him, the Phillies should be a force to be reckoned with in the National League in the 2023 season.

Offense

The Phillies have a potent offense, led by perennial All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper. Harper hit 18 home runs with an .877 OPS in 99 games, and he will once again be the centerpiece of the Phillies’ offense once he returns from injury. Behind him, first baseman Rhys Hoskins and catcher J.T. Realmuto provide additional power and veteran leadership. Star free agent signing Trea Turner will anchor the infield, while Edmundo Sosa and Brandon Marsh will play meaningful part-time roles.

Pitching

The Phillies’ pitching staff is a bit more uncertain. Aaron Nola will once again be their ace after a strong 2022 campaign in which he posted a 3.25 ERA and 235 strikeouts. After Nola, the rotation is a bit more of a question mark. Zach Wheeler is a strong #2, and Ranger Suarez showed flashes of brilliance in 2022 but will need to improve his consistency. Andrew Painter, a highly touted prospect, could also factor into the rotation late in the season. In the bullpen, closer Seranthony Dominguez will look to improve on a breakout 2022 season, and the Phillies will need contributions from young-ish arms like Connor Brogdon and Jose Alvarado.

Defense

The Phillies’ defense was solid in 2022, and they will look to maintain that in 2023. Realmuto is one of the best defensive catchers in baseball, and Hoskins and Harper are both passable defenders at their positions. Turner and Bohm will need to improve their defense, but the Phillies’ overall defensive strength should be positive for them in the upcoming season. Stott moving to second base will be a boost, as well.

The Phillies have the pieces to be a competitive team in 2023. Their offense is potent, and if their pitching can step up and their defense can remain solid, they should be in the mix for a playoff spot. However, they will need to improve on their consistency and address some question marks in their pitching staff if they want to make a serious run at the playoffs.

Philadelphia Phillies Key Offseason Moves

The Philadelphia Phillies made several important offseason moves in preparation for the 2023 season. They strengthened their bullpen with the additions of Craig Kimbrel and Gregory Soto, added depth and production to their outfield with Jake Cave, and secured the services of one of the best shortstops in baseball in Turner. Signing Taijuan Walker also gives them some stability in their rotation.

In December 2022, the Phillies signed relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to a one-year, $10 million contract. Kimbrel is a former All-Star who has struggled with inconsistency in recent years, but he has the potential to be a key piece in the Phillies’ bullpen if he can sharpen his control. In January 2023, the Phillies traded for reliever Gregory Soto from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for a package of role players. Kepler is a solid closer with a strong arm and the ability to strike hitters out. He should slot into the Phillies’ backend of the bullpen and provide additional depth and production.

The Phillies made a major move in December by signing Trea Turner to a whopping eleven-year, $300 million contract. Turner is one of the fastest runners in baseball, and his ability to rack up hits makes him a key piece of the Phillies’ lineup. He will be their everyday leadoff hitter for many years to come.

The Phillies also signed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to a four-year, $72 million contract one day after signing Turner. Walker has had some lights out stretches in the past, and the Phillies are hoping he can take a step forward and become a more consistent contributor to their rotation. They clearly believe he will reach his full potential, or else they would not have guaranteed so much money.

Projected Roster

Here is a projected roster for the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2023 season:

Starting Lineup

Trea Turner (SS)

Kyle Schwarber (LF)

Bryce Harper (DH)

Rhys Hoskins (1B)

J.T. Realmuto (C)

Nick Castellanos (RF)

Alec Bohm (3B)

Bryson Stott (2B)

Brandon Marsh (CF)

Bench

Edmundo Sosa (IF)

Jake Cave (OF)

Josh Harrison (IF)

Garrett Stubbs (C)

Starting Rotation

Aaron Nola (RHP)

Zack Wheeler (RHP)

Taijuan Walker (RHP)

Ranger Suarez (RHP)

Bailey Falter (RHP)

Bullpen

Seranthony Dominguez (RHP)

Jose Alvarado (LHP)

Connor Brogdon (RHP)

Matt Strahm (LHP)

Gregory Soto (LHP)

Craig Kimbrel (RHP)

Andrew Bellatti (RHP)

Nick Nelson (RHP)

Final Thoughts

The Philadelphia Phillies have a strong roster heading into the 2023 season. They have a potent offense led by Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, and J.T. Realmuto, and their pitching staff features a solid mix of established veterans and promising young arms. The addition of Trea Turner should also provide a boost to their infield and overall star power. One area of concern for the Phillies could be their bullpen, which has been inconsistent in recent years. However, the additions of Kimbrel and Soto should help shore up the backend of the bullpen and provide more stability in high-leverage situations.

Assuming they can stay healthy and perform up to their potential, the Phillies have the talent to compete for a playoff spot in the National League. However, they will be facing tough competition in the NL East from the likes of the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, so they will need to be firing on all cylinders to make a deep postseason run. The 2023 season looks promising for the Phillies, and fans should be excited to see how this talented roster performs on the field.