Real Madrid Claim their 14th Champions League Win

After a delay start, Real Madrid held Liverpool to 1-0 as they claimed their 14th Champions League title in club history.

It was evident that all the Real Madrid supporters have arrived to the stadium an hour earlier than Liverpool fans. On the Liverpool side, there was areas of empty seats just minutes before the schedule kick off time.

This is when the chaos took place outside the Stade de France as Liverpool fans were being denied entry to the game. According to reports, the Liverpool fans had purchased fake tickets that were not accepted in the turnstiles.

There was footages of tear gas being sprayed on the fans by French police to contain the fans trying to get inside. There were also footages of fans climbing over fences and sneaking their way inside the stadium. This forced UEFA to suspend the game over 30 minutes.

The match would later begin and Liverpool were attacking right off the bat. They were high pressing Real Madrid, which made it very difficult for them to attack. Incredible tackles by both Casemiro and Carvajal helped shut down the Liverpool attack.

Benzema scored in the late minutes of the first half, but VAR called the play offsides. This did not stop them, as Vinicius Jr scored from a cross from Carvajal in the 59th minute of the game.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had a phenomenal game, possibly his best game of his career. He denied Liverpool all their shots on target with a total of 9 saves. Liverpool had majority of the attack with 24 shots and 9 shots on goal. Real Madrid only having 4shots and 2 shots on goal.

Real Madrid were able to hold of Liverpool’s attack and take the 1-0 victory to capture the Decimocuatro. Courtois took home man of the match with his incredible performance. With this win, Carlo Ancelotti becomes the manager with the most UCL trophies with four.

Nine Real Madrid players also join Ronaldo with the most UCL trophies won by a player with five. Benzema, Marcelo, Bale, Carvajal, Casemiro, Isco, Modric, and Nacho have all won five UCL titles with Real Madrid since La Decima in 2014. Toni Kroos won four with Real Madrid and one with Bayern Munich.