Saints Roll Past Patriots In 34-0 Victory

Historic Victory

The New Orleans Saints picked up their third win of the season by blowing out New England 34-0. Everything went right for the Saints as they dealt Bill Belichick his largest-ever career loss at home.

The Saints were coming off of a tough divisional loss to the Buccaneers and they sought to make an impression on the league. They did just that by shutting out football’s greatest-ever coach in his own building.

Dominant Offense

Derek Carr came to play. He threw for a pair of touchdowns, 182 yards, 70% completions, and a 114.17% rating. The first was thrown to Chris Olave and the second was a shuffle pass to Foster Moreau.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara, had his best game of the season since his return. Kamara had one touchdown, 80 yards rushing with a long of 12 yards.

Saints Defense

The Saints’ defense played lights out. They forced three turnovers including an early pick-six by Tyrann Mathieu. His the first score of his Saints career. Their defensive front put Mac Jones under an immense amount of pressure.

In the third quarter, Cameron Jordan scooped up a fumble recovery. Mac Jones forced a high backward lateral pitch, resulting in a loose ball.

New Kicker In Town

Blake Grupe, a rookie kicker out of Notre Dame also made an impressive 54-yard kick. Grupe put his team up 24-0 in the early third quarter.

Onto The Next

Saints Head Coach, Dennis Allen took a humble approach post-victory.

“Although there were a lot of things to be pleased with, there’s several things we need to clean up.”

Allen then eluded about the penalties and missed opportunities to take the ball away.

This historic victory on the league’s greatest head coach grants the Saints a positive record. This was a very meaningful injury and puts the league on notice as they get ready to play the Houston Texans.

