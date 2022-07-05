Sharks Announce New GM As Mike Grier

The San Jose Sharks have hired Mike Grier as their new General Manager, making Grier the first Black GM in NHL history.

Grier will be replacing interim general manager, Joe Will, who filled the role after Doug Wilson stepped down in November 2021. Grier, 47, played in the NHL for 14 seasons from 1996-97 through 2010-11.

Grier played on the Sharks from 2006-07 to 2008-09. Since retiring Grier has worked as a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks, and an assistant coach for the New Jersey Devils. Grier spent last season as a hockey operations advisor for the New York Rangers.

Grier’s father, Bobby, and brother, Chris, both have management experience with Bobby being a scout and executive in the NFL for 20 years and Chris being the general manager for the Miami Dolphins since 2016.

Grier and the rest of the front office already have some work to do with the team needing new coaching staff along with the draft beginning July 6, and free agency starting July 13.

In order to instill the direction, the team will be heading, the Sharks could be looking to make some big decisions this offseason.