The Bears Trade Top Pick To Panthers

The Chicago Bears just flipped the 2023 NFL Draft on its head. The Bears traded the number-one pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers for a treasure trove of assets. The Panthers traded their ninth overall first-round pick, their sixty-first overall second round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and wide receiver DJ Moore for the top overall spot.

The Bears have been involved in trade speculation dating back to the end of the season when the team locked in the first pick with a record of 3-14. Justin Fields had a breakout sophomore season for the team despite playing behind a porous offensive line and having little help in the way of offensive weapons. The Bears front office in most of their public discussion on the matter have looked committed to Fields as their quarterback of the future.

The Future

Bears general manager Ryan Poles appears focused on surrounding Fields with young talent and building a core for a winning football team. Fields will now be able to throw to Moore, Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney along with whomever else the Bears decide to draft or sign in free-agency. The Bears will enter the offseason with just under 100 million dollars in cap-space which gives Poles plenty of wiggle room to start working towards revitalizing this historic franchise back to its former glory.

The Panthers now have to make a decision about which quarterback to draft in this position. How does the team decide between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud? Do they take a chance potentially on the uber-athletic Anthony Richardson? Time will tell how the Panthers will proceed but this is certainly the type of move fans like to see with the team toiling in mediocrity for the past few seasons.