The Big Blue Report: Special Guests Landon Collins and Joe Ruback!

With the Giants in the playoffs that means we give you a GIANT show!!

This week the boys welcome in current Giant Landon Collins and superfan Joe Ruback to discuss the big game against the Vikings, the positives in the loss to the eagles giving back in the community, playing as themselves in Madden, the comparison of the 2016 to this year’s team, Landon’ road back to NY, story time with all three guests and much more!!!!

The Big Blue Report is hosted by two time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page and Ryan Darlington.

JC brings a unique insight after nine seasons in the NFL.

Casillas breaks down every aspect of the NFL on and the field from the player perspective.

