With the Giants in the playoffs that means we give you a GIANT show!!
This week the boys welcome in current Giant Landon Collins and superfan Joe Ruback to discuss the big game against the Vikings, the positives in the loss to the eagles giving back in the community, playing as themselves in Madden, the comparison of the 2016 to this year’s team, Landon’ road back to NY, story time with all three guests and much more!!!!
The Big Blue Report is hosted by two time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page and Ryan Darlington.
JC brings a unique insight after nine seasons in the NFL.
Casillas breaks down every aspect of the NFL on and the field from the player perspective.
Follow the show through BSP’s social and podcast platforms!
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 3 hours ago
Give Alperen Sengun The Ball
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun had his first career triple double last night against...
-
Big Blue Report/ 3 hours ago
The Big Blue Report: Special Guests Landon Collins and Joe Ruback!
With the Giants in the playoffs that means we give you a GIANT show!!...
-
Features/ 17 hours ago
Knicks Need To Close Games
Play The Full 48 As good as the New York Knicks have been this...
-
Features/ 18 hours ago
Jets Part Ways with Mike LaFleur
New York Jets Fire Mike LaFleur Earlier this week, the New York Jets mutually...