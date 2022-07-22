The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast

The “Whole F’N Show” Rob Van Dam joins us on The Cut to break down his time in #ecw #wwe #impact and his new Youtube channel @Rob Van Dam – CURRENT AF‼️ , and much more in this exclusive interview!!

The Cut is hosted by Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page and produced by Andrew Fiume of Fiume Media and powered by Back Sports Page.

