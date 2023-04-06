The race for the Bundesliga title is on with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund neck and neck for the top spot of the table. Bayern Munich have won the league eight times in a row, with Dortmund gaining their last title back in 2012. With Bayern holding just a two-point lead, every game is crucial for both clubs.

Over the weekend, Bayern Munich and Dortmund faced off at the Allianz Arena in Munich. If Dortmund win, they will go to the top of the table. However, a terrible game led to Bayern taking the 4-2 win under Thomas Tuchel’s first match in charge. Dortmund didn’t look like themselves, being outplayed in every aspect, to a point that Bayern took a 4-0 lead.

This win does not guarantee Bayern Munich the title, with Dortmund only two points behind them. Also, despite new management, Munich’s woes in the Bundesliga continue. They faced off against fourth place Freiburg in the DFB Pokal quarterfinals on Tuesday. After taking an early lead, Freiburg shortly tied the game up with Nicolas Hofler’s impressive goal in the 27th minute.

Bayern’s Jamal Musiala made the mistake of allowing a penalty in the last minutes with a handball in the box. This led to Lucas Holer scoring the game-winning penalty kick to shock the German Giants. Tuchel accepted the defeat, saying after the match:

“I am not really angry. We conceded two goals with two shots. I can’t remember another chance from Freiburg. In the end it is our fault. We are very disappointed [to lose] a quarterfinal at home. Of course I am responsible.”

This is good news for Dortmund to take advantage of, however they also lost their cup match to Leipzig 2-0. No team is more dominant than the other, but the next league matches for both clubs will be huge.

Bayern Munich have eight games left, with three of those matches from teams in the top 10 of the table. Dortmund, on the other hand, also have eight matches left with five of them against top 10 teams. Out of the eight teams Bayern must face, they have scored 20 goals and let in seven while taking five wins, two draws and one loss against those opponents. For Dortmund, they have scored 17 goals and let in 14 while winning five times and losing three over their next opponents.

Statistically, Bayern Munich have a slight advantage over Dortmund for the Bundesliga title due to their upcoming appointment and the fact they have a two-point advantage over them. The addition of Thomas Tuchel is also a big plus for them, bringing on a manager with experience coaching at the top level. However, Dortmund have been fantastic all season, especially with English sensation Jude Bellingham leading the front.

It will be a close call for the Bundesliga title come next month, with one of the closest races for top of the table in the top five leagues this season.