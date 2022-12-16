The Rundown v12.16.22 – Memphis, New York Surge; Boston Still the Best

The Boston Celtics are proving week in and week out that they are the best team in the NBA, and Jayson Tatum is the runaway favorite for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

But don’t let that eclipse the fact that while Boston was impressive in the last 10 days with a 4-2 run, The Memphis Grizzlies went on a six game tear, and the New York Knicks seem to be coming together, with the longest win streak in the Eastern Conference at five straight wins.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have lost eight straight, going 0-6 this week, while the Charlotte Hornets also lost all five games they played in the last 10 days.

ATLANTIC 8 WKS IN Celtics (56-26) Celtics (22-7) Boston went 4-2 in the past 10 days, with five of their games being on the road. The Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns , and Los Angeles Lakers on the road, while adding the Toronto Raptors to that list in their home win. They fell to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers while in California. Jayson Tatum is fifth in scoring in the league at 30.2 points a night. Nets (54-28) Nets

(17-12) The Nets kept pace, also having a nice week at 4-1, with wins over the Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers , and Washington Wizards . Their lone loss was at the hands of the Boston Celtics on December 4th. Since then they are on a four game win streak. Rumor has it the Nets are entertaining thoughts of Hassan Whiteside and/or Demarcus Cousins for their holiday wish list. 76ers (54-28) Sixers

(15-12) A light schedule still saw the Sixers with a 3-1 showing. After a loss to the Houston Rockets , the Sixers have won three straight with victories over the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets , and Sacramento Kings. Joel Embiid has been a beast, and not only leads his team, but leads the NBA with 33.3 points per game, bolstered by his 53 point, 11 rebound performance over the Hornets last Sunday. Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey is slated to be out at least two more weeks, per head coach Doc Rivers . Raptors (44-38) Knicks

(15-13) New York has torn off five consecutive wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings , and Chicago Bulls. Julius Randle continues to lead the team with 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds, but Jalen Brunson is coming into his own with New York, averaging 20.4 points and 6.3 assists a night. Knicks (42-40) Raptors

(13-15) The Raptors went 1-4 since my last report and are currently mired in a three game skid, due to losses against the Orlando Magic twice in Orlando, and the Sacramento Kings . They defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at home nine days ago, and lost to the Boston Celtics prior to that win.

SOUTHEAST 8 WKS IN Heat (56-26) Heat (15-15) After a 4-3 run over the last 10 days, the Heat have finally risen to take over the Southeast Division. Wins against the Los Angeles Clippers, Indiana Pacers , and lightweights like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have helped offset the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons , and San Antonio Spurs , two of which should have been wins if Miami were a real first place team. Hawks (51-31) Hawks (14-15) Were it not for a home win against the visiting Chicago Bulls , the Hawks would be winless since December 3rd. Atlanta lost three straight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks , and Brooklyn Nets before AJ Griffin saved their bacon with a game-winner at the overtime horn. The Hawks went on to lose to the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic to slide a game below the .500 mark, amid rumored strife between Trae Young and head coach Nate McMillan . Wizards (47-35) Wizards

(11-18) Not to show the Atlanta Hawks up in their own division, but the Wizards went 0-6 in the past ten days and have the league’s longest losing streak at eight straight. The Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets , and Denver Nuggets have all had their way with Washington through the better part of the first half of December. Hornets (46-36) Magic

(9-20) Despite their .310 mark, the Magic had a decent week, going 4-1 and are currently on a four-game win streak thanks to wins versus the Los Angeles Clippers, the Toronto Raptors twice at home, and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Their loss before the win streak was against the Milwaukee Bucks . No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero is leading the Magic with 21.7 points and has 6.9 rebounds year to date. Franz Wagner is quietly contributing 19.9 points per night. Magic (38-44) Hornets

(7-16) The Hornets have sorely missed LaMelo Ball , who has only played in four of Charlotte’s 23 games this season. In the last 10 days, the Hornets have been winless, despite Ball returning to score 23 points and dish out 11 assists in their team’s loss to the visiting Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Charlotte also gave games away to the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks , and Philadelphia 76ers .

CENTRAL 8 WKS IN Cavaliers (55-27) Bucks (20-8) Milwaukee has been even more improved with the return of Khris Middleton , and went 4-2 in the past 10 days despite Giannis Antetokuonmpo having a 16-point performance against the Houston Rockets in one of Milwaukee’s losses. The other defeat came at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis last night. Antetokuonmpo did bounce back to drop 30 on the Golden State Warriors for one of Milwaukee’s four wins. They also beat the Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings , and Dallas Mavericks this past week. Antetokuonmpo is fourth in the NBA in scoring at 30.6 points per game, and fifth in rebounding at 11.1 per night. Bucks (54-28) Cavaliers

(18-11) A .500 week (3-3) for the Cavaliers with wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder , and Dallas Mavericks . Losses included opponents like the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs , and Sacramento Kings . Reportedly, after hitting the game-winning dagger against the Lakers, Donovan Mitchell told the Lakers – including Ohio native LeBron James – to “Go the F*ck Home!” That’s almost as good as Baker Mayfield , and then the Michigan Wolverines , planting a flag at midfield in Ohio State ’s home field. Pistons (43-39) Pacers (15-14) After a magical run to open the season, the Pacers are idling at a game above .500 midway through December. Tyrese Haliburton looks to have a lead in the NBA’s Most Improved, averaging 19.8 points and 10.6 assists to lead the Pacers. Wins against the Golden State Warriors twice (home and away), and the Washington Wizards help level the blow of losing to the Portland Trailblazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets , and Miami Heat . Gut check time – are they ready to hang with the league’s elite? It seems not just yet. Bulls (42-40) Bulls

(11-16) For the fire power and talent of this team’s roster, 2-3 this week is disappointing, as is their 11-16 record through 27 games. I expected more. For all intents and purposes, they’re only 4.5 games ahead of the Detroit Pistons for the basement spot in the Central. Two wins against the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks are practically meaningless given that the Wizards went winless this week and the Mavs are a .500 team at best. Losses to the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks , and New York Knicks didn’t help. Neither does the fact that Lonzo Ball will likely not return this season. Signing Kemba Walker might have done more for this roster than it has for Dallas’. Pacers (30-52) Pistons

(8-22) The Pistons continue to struggle and grow, with Bojan Bogdanovic and Cade Cunningham taking turns leading the franchise. They got two more wins this week against the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets sandwiched around a three game losing streak. Those losses came at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies , and Los Angeles Lakers . Bogdanovic is averaging 21.1 points a night, while Cunningham isn’t far behind with 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.0 dimes a night.

NORTHWEST 8 WKS IN Timberwolves (56-26) Nuggets

(17-10) Denver put together another nice week to remain atop the Northwest Division with wins over the Portland Trailblazers, Utah Jazz , and Washington Wizards , a three-game win streak after losses to the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks last week. Portland and Utah are division rivals who have both been atop the Northwest in this topsy-turvy season, so wins are critical in the positioning battle with Denver up 1.5 games on Portland and up 2 games on the Jazz. Nuggets (55-27) Trailblazers

(16-12) The Blazers put out a 4-1 record to try and keep pace with the Denver Nuggets , with wins over the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves 2x, and the San Antonio Spurs . Their only loss came at the hands of the division-leading Nuggets in a one-point nail biter with Damian Lillard dropping 40 points and having 12 assists in vain. Trailblazers (44-38) Jazz

(17-14) Utah beat the Golden State Warriors by one, and the New Orleans Pelicans twice at Vivint Arena despite Zion Williamson scoring 30 and 31, respectively; Jordan Clarkson dropped 39 points on the Pelicans in last night’s overtime win. Clarkson is averaging 20.2 points and 4.7 assists this season for the Jazz. Jazz (36-46) Timberwolves

(13-15) One of the most disappointing teams in the league is the T’Wolves, and not just because I thought they’d tear up the West after trading for Rudy Gobert . Granted, they posted wins versus the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz (which had to feel like vindication for Gobert at Vivint Arena), but losses to the Portland Trailblazers in two successive games and falling to the Los Angeles Clippers by 11 in the midst of a three-game skid isn’t getting anyone excited about Minnesota’s “big” lineup anymore. They need to shake it up one more time. Thunder (36-46) Thunder

(11-17) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may be a bucket machine, but the only thing he’s doing is making the Los Angeles Clippers wish they’d never let go of him. Despite SGA’s 31.0 ppg (third in the NBA) and 5.8 assists, the Thunder still went 1-4 with their only victory coming against the Atlanta Hawks and University of Oklahoma product Trae Young . OKC has currently lost four straight to the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks , and Miami Heat . Only the Miami game was at home.

SOUTHWEST 8 WKS IN Grizzlies (60-22) Grizzlies (19-9) The Grizzlies are undefeated in the month of December, on a seven-game win streak to date. Their last loss came on November 30th against the Minnesota Timberwolves . Since then, they have ripped off wins versus the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons (again) , Atlanta Hawks , and Milwaukee Bucks . An impressive slate. Ja Morant is currently 10th in the league at 27.6 points per game; he has averaged 25.4 in the run of five of the last seven games (he was inactive against Miami and Atlanta). Mavericks (58-24) Pelicans

(18-10) Through the Pelicans’ 4-2 run these last 10 days, Zion Williamson has averaged just a shade over 30 points a game at 30.167, including two 35 point games, back to back, against the Phoenix Suns , both wins. The other two wins for New Orleans were against the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons . Ironically, the Pelicans are on a two game skid against their former namesake – the Utah Jazz – both games. Pelicans (48-34) Mavericks (14-14) The Dallas Mavericks are Luke Doncic and little else. And eventually, Doncic is going to wear thin without any viable help. Dallas had wins against the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets , and Oklahoma City Thunder . Their losses came at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls , and Cleveland Cavaliers . American Airlines Center is offering first hour fans free adult beverages tonight against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers – they’re likely gonna need it. Spurs (40-42) Spurs

(9-19) The Spurs lost 11 games before putting together three wins and two losses since. The wins came three in a row against the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat , and Cleveland Cavaliers . The wins were sandwiched by losses to the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trailblazers . Keldon Johnson continues to hold down the fort until Victor Wembanyana gets to San Antonio, but I’m sure head coach Gregg Popovich wishes he had Lonnie Walker IV and/or S tanley Johnson back. Rockets (39-43) Rockets

(9-19) Stephen Silas kept his coaching hopes alive with a 3-2 run with quality wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks , and Phoenix Suns . Houston lost on the road to the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs . In the win over Milwaukee, Jalen Green outdueled Giannis Antetokuonmpo , 30-16.

PACIFIC 8 WKS IN Warriors (64-18) Suns (17-12) The Suns are a paltry 2-6 since Kanye West brought the Chris Paul-Kim Kardashian scandal to the light of day. Distraction has caused the Suns to slip to 17-12, just one game and mere percentage points ahead of both the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers . A five-game losing skid to the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans (twice) and Houston Rockets was bookended by a win over the San Antonio Spurs on December 4th and a much-needed confidence builder over the Los Angeles Clippers last night in L.A. The fact that Zion Williamson abused them twice in two games for 35 points each night proves the Suns need a more athletic center than Deandre Ayton. John Collins anyone? Suns (59-23) Kings (15-12) Despite going 3-3 this week, the Kings are one of the biggest surprises in the league this season and a Chris Paul f*ck-up away from being in first place in the Pacific Division. Wins against the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers , and Toronto Raptors were satisfying, because they all came on the road. A loss to the Milwaukee Bucks , even the Philadelphia 76ers , is to be expected. Had they beaten the New York Knicks , they;d have come home above .500; they still can, with a win over the Detroit Pistons tonight, in their seventh road game. The Kings return home to Sacramento on Monday night to face the Charlotte Hornets in the first night of a six-game home stand. Clippers (56-26) Clippers

(17-14) The Clippers are within one game of the top spot in the turbulently disappointing Pacific Division. A loss at home to the Phoenix Suns last night didn’t help, but when Mikal Bridges drops 27 points and Chris Paul dishes it out 13 times to someone other than a Kardashian , the Suns are bound to succeed. Hard to say where the Clippers might be if Kawhi Leonard would play more than 10 of 31 games. I’d like to think his average points would be in the 20’s instead of the teens and Paul George wouldn’t have to carry this beleaguered franchise alone. Lakers (55-27) Warriors

(14-15) Road Warriors they certainly are not. Golden State has been horrendous on the road this season, going 2-13 away from the Chase Center (12-2). You can blame the road, but their woeful record there is their own asphalt. Doesn’t help when Draymond Green goes for 1 point, 2 rebounds, three assists, six turnovers, two technical fouls, and an ejection against the Indiana Pacers – who’ve owned the Warriors twice this month already. Green also only put up a deuce the night before against the Milwaukee Bucks , also a loss. Is it time to cut bait with regard to Draymond Green ? Kings (41-41) Lakers

(11-16) L.A. was able to muster two wins out of six games – that’s saying something, isn’t it? Wins over the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons might have been something to crow about when Wes Unseld was playing, or John Wall and Bradley Beal were a high-octane backcourt in Washington. Or when Detroit were the Bad Boys or even the Chauncey Billups/Rasheed Wallace/Ben Wallace Pistons. But not today. Losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers , and Boston Celtics are more telling as those are playoff-bound teams. Pundits saying the Lakers aren’t out of the playoff picture just because Anthony Davis had 8-9 great games? I think Donovan Mitchell was more spot-on.

Tracy Graven is the Senior NBA Analyst for BackSportsPage.com.

