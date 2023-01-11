The top young players to look out for in 2023 are younger than some may seem. With the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Vini Jr, Phil Foden and Aurelien Tchouameni taking over the new generation of football, there are also even younger players who will soon make their mark as the next generation of football players.

Here is the list of the top five young players to look out for in 2023:

Jude Bellingham- Borussia Dortmund

The 19-year-old is the best young player in the world and will be one of England’s future stars. He was England’s best midfielder and best player during the World Cup with a goal, assist, and 15 tackles (14 won) in the five matches he started. With his club team Borussia Dortmund, he has played in all 90 minutes he was featured in and has recorded seven goals, three assists, and 36 tackles (31 won). Four of his goals came in the Champions League, which is the third most so far in the tournament.

As a 17-year-old in 2021, he had four goals and 11 assists and started in 32 games for Dortmund. He was on the team for England in 2021 in the Euros, but only made three appearances off the bench. As an attacking midfielder, Bellingham joins the attack and is a danger to opposition with his fast instant and vision. He was England’s most consistent player during the World Cup, which has drawn interest from Real Madrid, making him the number one target for them during the summer transfer window.

Gavi- FC Barcelona

The wonder boy Gavi has shown what he is capable of at just the age of 18. During the World Cup, he made history by becoming the third youngest player to score in a World Cup match with his goal against Costa Rica. He ended up with a goal and nine tackles (four won) in four starts. Gavi is also having a solid season for Barcelona, starting in 15 matches and totaling two assists, 26 chances created and 26 crosses (five accurate).

In 2022 he won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player from France Football. During his first season with Barcelona as a 17-year-old, he totaled two goals and five assists. He is noted as Spain’s golden boy and becoming one of the best Spanish midfielders since Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Gavi is a dynamic player with a ton of energy and skill in the midfield. Barcelona set a one-billion-dollar release clause to his contract, making sure that he stays with Barcelona for the long term.

Enzo Fernandez- Benfica

The young Argentinian bursted into the scene for his performance with the national team during the World Cup. He started in five matches and had a goal and an assist on top of several explosive performances from the center midfield. He also won the award for the best young player at the World Cup. With his club team, he started in 14 matches with a goal and three assists on 27 shots thus far.

He began his career with River Plate in Argentina at the age of 18. He capped 12 goals and 10 assists in the four years with the club. Fernandez is one of Argentina’s best young players with the potential to be the next generation of great Argentinians. He is fast and smart with the ball, creating several opportunities for the attack while also helping in defense. Chelsea were in serious negotiation with Benfica to sign him, however the talks collapsed after Benfica didn’t agree on an exit clause.

Bukayo Saka- Arsenal

Saka’s missed penalty during the 2020 Euro Cup finals brought attention to the young Arsenal winger, who was subject to racial abuse after the match. This did not stop Saka from being the player he is with his amazing performance during the World Cup. He scored three goals, two of them coming during the first match against Iran. Saka is having an expectational year with Arsenal, helping lead the team to first place in the Premier League.

He has a total of six goals and six assists in the league with 73 crosses (21 accurate). Saka has been in upstanding form of late since returning from the World Cup. He is a very effective winger with the skills to bag in goals and assists. With Arsenal on their way to their first Premier League title since 2004, they would like to lock in Saka for the long term as he has the potential to be a future star for the Gunners.

Eduardo Camavinga- Real Madrid

Camavinga is the prodigy child of French football, joining the next generation of football players for France. Despite only making two appearances during the World Cup, in the one match Camavinga started in he was extremely productive with a total of 11 tackles (six won) against Tunisia. Real Madrid signed the 20-year-old from Rennes for six years and 40 million euros. This season so far, he has 25 tackles (18 won) and one assist on seven starts in 21 appearances.

He has been learning from World and European Champions with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, and Toni Kroos. Camavinga is a holding midfielder who contributes more on the defensive side of the field. He has a ton of talent, however he is looking for more playing time for both club and country. Nevertheless, he’s already a UCL and La Liga winner with the potential to add on more trophies in the future.