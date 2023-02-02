Untapped Potential: Justin Blackmon

Recap of Last Time

On the last Untapped Potential we dove into the Career of AL Toon, and what could’ve been had concussions not derailed his career. Today we take a look at one of the most dominant college receivers of all time in Justin Blackmon.

College Ball

Blackmon played at Oklahoma State University, where he was one of the most dominant college receivers of all time. In three seasons Blackmon amassed 253 receptions and 3564 yards with 40 touchdowns. He also notched 5th in Heisman voting his junior season. Not only was he a Heisman finalist he was also a two time winner of the Biletnikof Award. To go along with these accolades he also earned two consensus All-America selections. Naturally Blackmon garnered NFL attention and was good enough to be selected in the top five of the 2012 Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2012 (Rookie Season)

Blackmon bursted onto the scene with 64 receptions with 865 yards with 5 touchdowns through the air. The most memorable moment for Blackmon during his rookie season was when he hauled in an 81 yard touchdown abasing the Houston Texans. During that same game he became only the third rookie ever to gain 200 yards receiving in one game. Blackmon joined fellow Receivers Jerry rice and Jerry Butler to do this.

2013 (Final Season)

Blackmon was off to a rocket start in the 2013 season. Through the first four games he played he had already amassed 415 yards on 29 receptions. This would begin the untimely end of his football career.

What Went Wrong?

Blackmon got his career off to a rocky start. Prior to ever suiting up for the Jags he was arrested for a DUI in Stillwater Oklahoma. Blackmon was still able to suit up in every game of his rookie season, but 2013 is when is off the field issues caught up with him. He was suspended the first four games of the 2013 season. After serving his suspension he came out guns blazing and ready to set the world on fire again. But eventually the league took action. He was suspended for the remainder of the season for violating the league’s substance of abuse policy. He had the opportunity to be reinstated in the NFL but that was denied when he was arrested again for another DUI.

What’s Blackmon Doing Now?

Nowadays Justin spends much of his time far away from Stillwater living a secluded life. He previously hinted at an NFL Comeback by commenting on an Instagram post about him and a Trevor Lawrence connection stating “Lets make it happen.” One would think that he wouldn’t be able to run like he used to but he could be a serviceable receiver. Most recently he was up for the College Football Hall of Fame for the 2023 season. Blackmon deserves to be enshrined for his great achievements on the football field, but with many off the field issues in his past it will be interesting to see if over time he is inducted in.

