Who Is Buying or Selling At The NBA Trade Deadline

With the NBA Trade Deadline less than a month away, teams strike to improve their championship or lottery odds. Contending teams use this time to trade for a player that may get them over the hump. While rebuilding, teams trade away their assets for draft picks or younger players. This article will go through some teams that should be making moves at the Trade Deadline.

Deadline Buyers:

Golden State Warriors

With the Golden State Warriors currently out of the playoffs and play-in picture with a record of 18-21, they should be making a move if they want to continue their dynasty. Stephen Curry has had to try to carry the team with Klay Thompson scoring inconsistent and Draymond Green being out due to his antics. While they have two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, the team has been struggling to make threes as of late. Defense has also been a problem for the Warriors as they have the 9th worst defensive rating in the NBA. Pascal Siakam has been a target for the Warriors to trade for. Siakam provides the Warriors with another big and scoring option. Jonathan Kuminga will be what teams target to get back in a trade package. Kuminga is a young and versatile player who shows a lot of potential. Will the Warriors choose to give up Kuminga, or will they be able to make a big trade by giving up another player?

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting at the 10th spot in the Western Conference with a record of 19-21. That is clearly not where they want to be, especially after winning the In-Season Tournament. The Lakers have been having trouble winning games even with a healthy Lebron James and Anthony Davis. Those two have been carrying the team, but the role players have not been able to keep up. Defense and three-point shooting have been a struggle for the Lakers this year. Some names that are candidates for the Lakers to trade for are Zach Lavine and Dejounte Murray. These two provide the Lakers with a third star that can help out Lebron and Davis. It will be interesting to see what the Lakers give up if they make a trade.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the best teams in the NBA, with a record of 24-13. Joel Embiid has been playing at a superstar level as he looks to win back-to-back MVPs. While Tyrese Maxey is making a case for Most Improved Player. The 76ers might need another piece if they want to contend with the other teams in the Eastern Conference. Players like Alex Caruso and Dejounte Murray could be a great fit for the team. Adding another player will help with Joel Embiid continuing to miss games. At the end of the day, this team goes as far as Joel Embiid carries them.

Deadline Sellers:

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have been one of the worst teams this season, with a record of 7-31. They are clearly in the rebuilding phase as the team looks for its franchise player. They have started making trades as they agreed to trade away Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala to the Detroit Pistons for Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, and two second-round picks. The Wizards get two young players and picks, which is what they should be looking for. The Wizards should be looking to do more trades with the players they got in the off-season. These players could help improve a contending team. Tyus Jones would make a great backup point guard for any team, as he can score and distribute the ball very well. Kyle Kuzma has been impressive as his stats have increased this season from last season. The Wizards have many other role players that could help any contending team. The goal for the Wizards should be to get back younger players and draft picks if they make moves.

Chicago Bulls

It will be interesting to see what the Bulls do at the trade deadline. The Bulls have been keeping their core intact, even with the team not making much noise. The Bulls are currently in 9th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 19-22. This might be the last chance the Bulls have to regain some draft capital from the Nikola Vucevic trade. The Bulls consist of players who can improve contending teams, such as Zach Lavine and Demar Derozan. Lavine and Derozan are still playing at an all-star caliber level. Alex Caruso is a player that can fit in with any contending team. This should be the time when the Bulls trade their players and enter the rebuilding phase.

Toronto Raptors

Every contending team should be calling the Toronto Raptors, as they also have great players who can help their team. After trading OG Anunoby away, it seems like they are looking to trade away their key players. Pascal Siakam seems to be next, as many teams have shown interest. Siakam is in the final year of his contract, so now would be the best time to look for a trade. The Raptors should find the best trade that helps them build around Scottie Barnes. The Raptors will need to take advantage of getting as much value as they can for Siakam and for any other player.

Click here for more NBA news!

Aaron Mata is a contributor on Back Sports Page. He is currently in his fourth year of college, attending George Mason University with the goal of graduating this year with a degree in Sports Management.