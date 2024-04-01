Who Is This Years Sixth Man?

Each season, the NBA awards the best bench player in the league the John Havlicek Sixth Man of the Year award. The award has been named after Havlicek since last season and has been around since the 1982-83 season. Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams are tied with the most award wins, each with three. Last season, Malcolm Brogdon won the award with the Boston Celtics.

Contenders for this award in 2023-24 have been closely competing while helping their teams solidify their playoff position. This year’s popular names for the award include Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert, Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid. Below is a breakdown of each of these candidates for 6th Man of the Year.

Caris LeVert

The Cleveland Cavaliers started to turn their season around after the new year, going 23-10 since January 1. Caris LeVert is averaging 13.7 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. The Cavaliers currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. LeVert has great ball movement on the Cavs’ second unit, provides three-point shooting at 32.2%, and can get into the lane to finish at the rim or dish off for assists.

Malik Monk

The Sacramento Kings have followed up on their first appearance in the playoffs since 2005-06 last season with another competitive season. They are 6th in the West at 39-28. Malik Monk has been huge for this team all season, with elite scoring and ball handling. He is averaging 15.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists. His athleticism leads to highlight dunks, and he’s shooting 36.6% from behind the arc, a dangerous option on offense and provides solid on-ball defense.

Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis has been a big part of the Milwaukee Bucks since their championship run in 2020-2021. He continues to add energy, rebounding, shooting, and explosive scoring off the bench for the Bucks, who are in second place in the East. Portis is averaging 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 39.3% from three-point land.

Norman Powell

Norman Powell has been a key player for the Los Angeles Clippers since he was traded from Portland in 2022. The Clippers are in fourth place in the West at 42-25. Powell is averaging 13.9 points, shooting 48.9 from the field and 43.5% from three-point range. His efficiency off the bench lands him among the frontrunners for the award, and with the star power of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers will be looking for a deep playoff run.

Naz Reid

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been competing with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the West for the past few months. After Karl-Anthony Towns injured his knee, Naz Reid has taken an increased role on the team. He is averaging 12.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and shooting 41.4% from three-point land. He has been a key for their second unit all season, taking over the offense during short stretches while starters are out or complimenting the first unit at the end of games.