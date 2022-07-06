Who Will Be the Top Receiver For the Broncos?

Preview of the Broncos Passing Attack

With training camp coming up soon for the NFL, many teams will have to make a decision on who starts at what position, who will get the most carries, targets, etc. The Denver Broncos are one of the more interesting teams in that respect, as they have a lot of depth. This is especially true at the wide receiver position. Denver has three wide receivers who are very close in ability. This a great “problem” to have, but it will be interesting to see who the coaching staff puts at the number one spot in the depth chart as there is not one player who is so much better than the next. Training camp will be a huge factor in this decision, especially with new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson will have to figure out who his favorite target will be on this team. The battle for the top receiver in Denver is between Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick.

Courtland Sutton

The most likely top receiver this season is Courtland Sutton. Sutton has been the starting receiver for the Broncos for a few years. He even made the pro-bowl in 2019 with 72 receptions, 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. This was just his second year, so Sutton is still young. Sutton hasn’t had the same production since then, but with Wilson at quarterback he’s got a great chance to go to his second pro-bowl game. Sutton is six foot four, with excellent athleticism. Whether he is the number one target or not, he will probably be the top deep threat on the team.

Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy was the Broncos first draft pick in 2020. He was one of the best college receivers during his time at Alabama. Jeudy has not yet become the star receiver he was drafted to be, but many feel this is because the Broncos haven’t had a great quarterback since he’s been with the team. He will not have that excuse this season, so he could have a huge year. If Jeudy achieves this and reaches his full potential, he could surpass even Sutton. Who knows he could show he is already ready for this role by the end of training camp and win that number one spot. If Courtland Sutton is the deep threat, Jeudy is the opposite. He is a small shifty receiver, with premier route running skills. So even if Jeudy “surpasses” Sutton, the best role for him on the Broncos would probably be the slot receiver. With Sutton taking the top off of defenses, Jeudy should be able to carve up defenses from underneath.

Tim Patrick

While Sutton and Jeudy will gain most of the attention, Denver actually has another very good receiver, Tim Patrick. Last season, Patrick was just as good as Sutton with 53 catches 734 yards and five touchdowns to Sutton’s 58 catches 776 yards and two touchdowns. He is also six foot four with great athleticism. Patrick is a very similar player to Sutton and will stretch the field even more. While Patrick is the least likely to get the most targets, he has a fighting chance in this receiver race.

Whatever happens in training camp and beyond, Denver should have a deadly receiving core, giving Wilson a lot of ammunition for a potent passing attack.