Winning Loves to Win; Dolphins Prepare for Week 13

Winning loves to win. Undeniably, the Dolphins are having one of the best seasons of football anyone could hope for. After multiple, crushing victories, they lucked out even further and watched every other team that might pose a significant threat lose during “bye week”. Currently, the Dolphins are 8 – 3, and without a doubt, Miami is in route for the Super Bowl and ending the season as dominant AFC champions.

Image – Gang Green Nation

Boldly, Tyreek Hill said publicly that the Dolphins this year are better than the 2019 Chiefs. Miami is a total “vibe” and they are going to keep attracting the best of the NFL. The Dolphins will only get stronger while they have the forward momentum.

Image – WPTV

They need to keep up the high energy and drive. There are currently 9 players questionable to play week 13. Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Alec Ingold, Durham Smythe are some of the most notable on the list. To their credit, Miami has done a good job with player rotation and building up their 2nd string to cope with player injuries.

Image – San Diego Union-Tribune

Miami most recently acquired All-Pro defender Jason Pierre-Paul from the Saints. Pierre-Paul is a strong defensive player that the Dolphins need after Jaelen Phillips was taken out of the season by an Achilles tear playing against the Jets last week. He is also a 3 time Pro Bowl champion. The 34 year old NFL veteran brings some long term experience to the team, which can only help.

Image – Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins play the Washington Commanders Dec. 3rd at 1pm EST. The Dolphins are coming off a win, and the commanders off a 5 out of 6 game losing streak. The losing streak resulted in the firing of two defensive coaches. Mentally, that could be a rough hurdle for the Commanders to overcome so quickly. Washington is far and away the at home underdog, and the Dolphins are expected to win week 13.