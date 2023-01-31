Wrinkles in the Crease: No Tanking

Zach, Natasha and Trevor gather together to discuss the recent comments made by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in regards to teams tanking, Knicks/Rangers owner James Dolan potentially banning the sale of alcohol during Ranger games, and the never ending cycle of trade rumors.
Recorded on 1/28/23
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 1 hour ago
Yankees Offseason Review and Spring Training Guide
The Yankees capitalized and committed big on free agent stars, but excitement and anxiety...
-
Features/ 4 hours ago
Championship Seasons- Joey Logano (2022)
2022 was a year of uncertainty for NASCAR as an industry as the next-gen...
-
NFL/ 4 hours ago
LA Rams Offensive Report Card
Offensive Report Card The Rams finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record and...
-
NFL/ 6 hours ago
Washington Commanders Offensive Report Card
Offensive Report Card This guide will give the fans of the Washington Commanders of...