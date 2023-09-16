WWE® CAMPUS RUSH RECRUITMENT TOUR CONTINUES THIS FALL

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced “WWE Campus Rush,” a multi-campus college athlete recruitment tour, will visit seven top NCAA Division I universities this fall in search of the next generation of WWE Superstars.

WWE Superstars such as Big E, Bianca Belair, Omos, Riddick Moss and Raquel Rodriguez, all of whom have transitioned from college athletics to a career in WWE, have visited 11 of the nation’s top schools since the program’s inception last October, including powerhouse athletic programs such as Ohio State, Duke, Oklahoma and Penn State. WWE Superstars address student athletes at each tour stop and educate them about the global leader in sports entertainment. In conjunction with each university, student athletes will learn about WWE’s “Next In Line” (NIL) program and the path to becoming the next WWE Superstar.

Last week, “WWE Campus Rush” visited the University of Texas and will visit six additional universities from five conferences during the fall semester, including:

University of Wisconsin – Wednesday, September 27

– Wednesday, September 27 University of Pittsburgh – Monday, October 2

– Monday, October 2 University of Washington – Wednesday, October 4

– Wednesday, October 4 University of Maryland – Tuesday, October 17

– Tuesday, October 17 University of Missouri – Monday, October 23

– Monday, October 23 Texas Christian University – Tuesday, November 14

– Tuesday, November 14 Sports Business Journal’s Intercollegiate Athletic Forum – Wednesday, December 6

*Schedule subject to change

The fall tour will conclude in Las Vegas at Sports Business Journal’s Intercollegiate Athletic Forum, the most preeminent conference on the business of college sports, on Wednesday, December 6.

Learn more about WWE’s “Next In Line” program and the path to WWE at wwerecruit.com.