Wyatt Davis Scouting Report

Name: Wyatt Davis

Height/Weight/40yd dash: 6’4”/315 lbs/Did Not Participate

Position: Offensive Guard

School: Ohio State

Draft Projection: Late 1st-2nd Rounder

Summary:

Wyatt Davis grew up in Bellflower, California and attended St. John Bosco High School, where he would play offensive tackle for most of his high school career. Rated as a 5-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports, Davis would receive offers from the likes of Alabama, Michigan, UCLA, Stanford and Notre Dame; but ended up committed to Ohio State University in 2017, where he would make a positional switch to offensive guard.

Davis decided to redshirt his true freshman season at Ohio State due to the wealth of NFL talent the Buckeyes already possessed. He would return in 2018 for his redshirt freshman season, and only appear,and start in two games (the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game and the 2019 Rose Bowl). Despite limited playing time, coaches cited his extremely physical play and relentless motor, which made him a full-time starter in his redshirt sophomore season in 2019. Davis truly made a name for himself that season, being named first-team All-Big Ten and receiving consensus first-team All-American honors.

Originally, Davis decided to opt-out of the 2020 season as the Big Ten announced plans to postpone the season, but opted back in once the conference decided to play a shortened season. He would repeat as a first-team All-Big Ten member and be voted as a unanimous first-team All-American member, becoming the surefire leader as the elder statesmen of an elite Ohio State offensive line. A knee injury that forced Davis to leave the National Championship game versus Alabama caused some concern among scouts as the injury had lingered throughout the season. Fortunately, Davis quelled those concerns with an impressive Pro Day workout. Davis enters the 2021 NFL Draft among the top guard prospects, and there is a lot of optimism that his skillset and energy will translate well to the next-level.

Pros:

Very physical

Exceptional strength

High motor

Plays with an edge/nastiness

Elite run blocking potential

Powerful hands

Ability to get to the second level and overpower defenders

Sustains blocks well

Fits well into zone-blocking schemes

Fires into stance off the snap

Good agility

Great at the point of attack

Great balance in pass protection

Cons:

Okay athlete

Struggles to get to the second and third level quickly

Lacks great speed

Struggles against speed rushers

Can struggle more athletically-gifted defensive lineman

Lacks elite quickness

Injured during National Championship game

Not the highest ceiling

Struggled with knee injuries during redshirt junior season

Pro Comparison: Trai Turner. Turner and Davis have similar body types and are extremely physical anchors of their respective offensive lines. Both excel in zone blocking schemes and have great hands that are extremely effective at the point of attack. Davis must shore up some minor deficiencies as a pass blocker to become a perennial Pro-Bowler like Turner, but he has the physical ability and football IQ to reach that level for years to come.



Game to Watch: Ohio State vs Nebraska, 2020. Davis was able to showcase his full potential in this Big 10 conference matchup versus Nebraska, which would end up being an easy win for the Buckeyes, 52-17. Although Ohio State would allow 3 sacks this game, none could be attributed to Davis, who allowed 0 pressures and had one of the best pass blocking games of his career. He displayed his relentless motor, finishing every play with authority and making sure he got his powerful hands on a player every play. Davis also showcased his mobility as he got to the second level with ease throughout this game, freeing up space for Justin Fields and his running backs.