2023 Back Sports Page NFL Writer’s Draft

Another year, another one spent not selecting skill positions in the first round. But with multiple second-round picks to select those needs, the Packers get Van Ness. When paired with Rashan Gary, their edge rushes are going to be scary. In a division where Justin Fields runs the ball every play, getting a guy who takes down mobile QBs in his sleep will be more than helpful. Gary is coming off an ACL tear so Van Ness can help be a plug-and-play guy if needed along with Preston Smith to bolster the defensive line.

Pick 14: New England Patriots(Jake Piccuito)- Nolan Smith, Defensive End, Georgia

Though Paris Johnson is still on the board Patriots need more help getting to the quarterback on a consistent basis. This years drafts has some depth at tackle with Dawand Jones and Cody Mauch who could fall to the beginning of the second round. Smith is an athletic and long defensive end who has speed and power off the edge. He won’t only get to the passer but also set the edge and help with run defense as well. Smith will be an instant starter and make a tremendous impact on a Patriots defense that is year-in and year-out a top defense in the NFL. Look out out for Smith to be in high contention for DROY in the AFC.

Pick 15: New York Jets(Brian Ramos)- Broderick Jones, Tackle, Georgia

With the 15th selection in the 2023 BSP NFL Draft, the New York J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS select offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Jones is a two-time national champion winner at the University of Georgia. Jones is one of the more athletic lineman prospects. Besides football, his athleticism was also shown as he played basketball in high school which results in his quick feet and loose hips which helps with his recovery. Jones will be responsible for protecting new star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Pick 16: Washington Commanders(Jake Piccuito)- Will McDonald IV, Defensive End, Iowa State

The defensive end out of Iowa played mostly in a five technique, but in the NFL his speed has him at outside linebacker. He has top end explosiveness in a very stacked draft class. Though his coverage skills will need some work, you can’t teach speed. Having the ability to cover ever evolving and fast running backs/slot wide receivers plays into McDonald’s wheel house. It also doesn’t hurt that he is an excellent pass rusher. With Chase Young’s future in question after the Commanders didn’t pick up his fifth year option, McDonald could replace what was thought to be the future of Washington’s defense.

Pick 17: Pittsburgh Steelers(Erik Livengood)- Darnell Wright, Tackle, Texas

This is a necessary pickup for Pittsburgh especially with their issues both giving space to Najee Harris and protecting Kenny Pickett. At least Hendon Hooker agree with that before having a knee injury to halt his Heisman-destined course this year. Wright has the lateral moment, size, and football acumen that translates to the pros.

Pick 18: Detroit Lions(Stuart Otto)- Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, Illinois

If Witherspoon is still on the clock here, the Lions are going to run this card in. They may even trade up to try and get him. One of the best corners (if not the best) in the draft. Witherspoon is a mauler at the position, a tackling machine and has a very high motor. This is an ideal fit for the Lions. Detroit made a lot of moves to address the secondary position this off-season, so it’s not a pressing need at the moment. However, I think he’s just too high on their board to pass up. Lastly, I think DC Aaron Glenn wants a protégé in the secondary that he can mold and groom into being a shut down corner and Witherspoon certainly has that potential.

Pick 19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers(Stuart Otto)-Paris Johnson Jr., Tackle, Ohio State

The TWO TIME Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers cannot believe their luck. Easily the biggest position of need, the Bucs are able to address the offensive line with this pick. Free agency allowed the team to keep most of their key defensive players in place, so there isn’t a significant need on that side of the ball. The board definitely falls their way and they draft the best LT prospect in Johnson Jr. Pairing him up with Wirfs, the Bucs will be more adequately prepared to protect whoever is behind center in 2023 (Trask or Mayfield). Another added bonus is the ability to keep Wirfs on the right side by sliding Johnson in at LT immediately.

Pick 20: Seattle Seahawks(Stuart Otto)- O’Cyrus Torrence, Guard, Florida

Seattle quickly addressed their biggest need with the 5th pick (defensive line), now they turn their attention to the offensive side of the football. Austin Blythe retired this offseason and was replaced with Evan Brown through free agency. Brown is more of a fringe starter (at best) at guard or center, so they need to look to the draft for help. Torrence would be an immediate starter at RG for the team. I can still see them addressing center on Day 2 of the draft, but the Seahawks should be very pleased to come out of the first round with 2 immediate starters for the team. Edge rusher was a consideration here, but they have some bodies there and addressed this last year in the second round with Boye Mafe.

Pick 21: Los Angeles Chargers(Jake Piccuito)- Quentin Johnston, Wide Receiver, TCU

With desperate need for some speed, physicality, movement after the catch, and catch radius Johnston meets all of these requirements that otherwise you would never 4 guys for. Clocking a 4.4 40-yard dash at 6’4” and 215 pounds is scary! Despite having a monster season at TCU, Johnston’s numbers left a lot to be desired. I believe this can be attributed to the way he was used as a decoy. Johnston has all the makings of a great wide receiver in the NFL. The Chargers get a much needed spark and weapon for talented quarterback Justin Herbert. The duo of Johnston-Herbert could elevate the Chargers offense to a deep playoff run with the potential of OROY and MVP trophies awaiting for both at the end of a historic season.

Pick 22: Baltimore Ravens(CPU Generated)- Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

Murphy adds a good player along the edge for a Baltimore defensive line that could use the help. Murphy can come in and make an immediate impact. He has a killer strength and speed combination that the Ravens can absolutely utilize this coming season. While he has degressed since his freshmen year, with the right coaching staff like Baltimore, he can have a stellar career in the NFL. This is a good pick for the Ravens.

Pick 23: Minnesota Vikings(CPU Generated)- Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver, USC

The Vikings lost a regressing Thielen in free agency and can’t rely on Justin Jefferson to carry the receiving core. This pick helps boost the Vikings on offense by adding a crafty receiver to their team. Addison can help pull defenders off Jefferson because of how much of a threat he is. The main thing he’ll have to work past are the drops which was an issue in his college days. With the right staff like Minnesota and Justin Jefferson as a mentor, this can be a great pick for the Vikings.

Pick 24: Jacksonville Jaguars(Justin Kirby)- Deonte Banks, Cornerback, Maryland

Banks is a guy that’s comped to Marlon Humphrey and Darius Slay. He’s Versatile and can cause mayhem in the secondary. He’s not the biggest corner in the world. But he still has decent size and great range of motion. He would come in and try and get that Jacksonville defense back to where it needs to be.

Pick 25: New York Giants(Brian Ramos)- Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback, Penn State

With the 25th pick in the NFL Draft, the New York Giants select the cornerback out of Penn State, Joey Porter Jr. His physicality will do wonders in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense. He slides in to play on the opposite end of Adoree Jackson.

The Giants continue to revamp their defense and look to have two lockdown cornerbacks.

Pick 26: Dallas Cowboys(Jake Piccuito)- Emmanuel Forbes, Conrerback, Mississippi State

Forbes is undersized, but makes up for it in they way he sees the field and attacks the ball carrier/receiver downhill. He can gain some size with time, but his insticts are second to none. Forbes has the ability and range to play anywhere Dallas needs him to. This could be at corner or even safety if needed. Dallas’ defense could use someone that can help with turnovers through the air.

Pick 27: Buffalo Bills(Justin Kirby)- Jack Campbell, Linebacker, Iowa

Now here’s a hard nose tough guy. This guy is built to play inside the box. He’s physical and not afraid to make a tackle. He won the Butkus award this past season in college. Buffalo needs a MLB to replace Tremaine Edmunds. He’s a guy that can come in and do it.

Pick 28: Cincinnati Bengals(Jake Piccuito)- Michael Mayer, Tight End, Notre Dame

Mayer is an all-around tight end. With physicality that can is unmatched in this years draft at tight end and he has the ability to find spaces he reminds me a lot of Travis Kelce coming out of college. Though might lack some speed, he will make an impact in both the passing and run game.

Pick 29: New Orleans Saints(CPU Generated)- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge Kansas State

New Orleans adds one of the better pass rushers in the class here at number 29. The Saints give themselves one of the best edge defenders in the nation and he can easily be coachable at the NFL level. One of his main things he’ll need help with is his balance, especially with NFL level tackles. However, with time this pick could turn out to be a good one for the Saints. He’s a very young player that could be a Saint for quite some time.

Pick 30: Philadelphia Eagles(Jake Piccuito)- Brian Branch, Safety, Alabama

The Eagles gain a much needed sure tackler and ball hawk on defense. Branch did a great job playing safety for the Tide, but also played phenomenal coverage in the slot. He has room fill in his frame and with his ability to play the downhill and the ball he can be an enforcer and help the Eagles reach the Super Bowl once again. Receivers and Quarterbacks need to keep their head on a swivel which Branch in the field.

Pick 31: Kansas City Chiefs(CPU Generated)- Zay Flowers, Wide Receiver,

The Chiefs need receiving help and they add a great receiver to play with Patrick Mahomes. Flowers is best in his first three steps as he gets off the line quick and never let’s anyone touch him once he’s moving. He’s one of the faster receivers in the class and could be a perfect Tyreek Hill replacement. His ability to separate could make him the new favorite target for the two-time MVP quarterback.

That’s the end of the BSP NFL Writer’s Draft

This was a fun time for everyone involved and we are glad we got to do it. We thank you for reading and hope you are as excited for draft season as we are.