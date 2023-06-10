A ‘Messi’ Miami Adds to Already Fresh Sports Scene

Much is to be said about Miami and South Beach. It has a reputation for its beaches, rich latin culture, and many others. The aspect that has made the strongest impact recently is quite clearly the sports scene. The Miami Heat and Florida Panthers share the slice of paradise with championship aspirations even as the underdogs. Then an astroid-sized piece of news came in; the arrival of arguably the best footballer of all time. Lionel Messi has been known for a multitude of accomplishments over his illustrious career. A Three-time Champions League winner with Barcelona, a superstar in his home country, and the only thing missing until recently was a World Cup title. Now how will his arrival affect Miami as a whole? Also, what makes it the destination to be other than the clear blue water for athletes?

The Heat

Ever since Pat Reilly took over as coach originally of the Heat in the early 2000’s, he changed the culture which prior to that was lacking identity. This changed with adding a young man by the name of Dwayne Wade from Marquette University. Given control of basketball operations, Reilly bolstered around Wade and legend Alonzo Mourning with pieces such as Udonis Haslem, who to this day remains on the team for the exclusive purpose of being a team leader in the locker room. It didn’t hurt that the roster added this person that we may not have known. Maybe you all have because his name is: Shaquille O’Neal. They managed to capture an NBA Championship in 2006, just after Shaq joined the team. That was Eric Spoelstra’s cue to take over with an advertised, publicized, and overall blockbuster move (also called “The Decision) on national TV put the Miami Heat officially on a mainstream market. It’s pretty obvious that basketball in South Beach has shown even as an over-achieving 8th seed at this very moment that they are creating a culture beyond the hardwood.

The Florida Panthers

This team on the ice ironically from the ‘Sunshine State,’ is just breaking every analyst, fan and coach’s expectations in these playoffs. Very similar to the basketball counterpart, the Panthers are playing with house money as the analogy goes. At this point, there is very little pressure after knocking off the Boston Bruins. That might be a little bit of an accomplishment… Just messing around! To those who have been in a cave, the Bruins had the best regular season in NHL history. Then couple that with the next favorite in Carolina. There wasn’t a long extended series which no team hoped for. Rather the opposite in fact, once it was the equivalent of a bulldozer rolling through a straw house. Now they have another test, such is the trend with Miami teams. The Las Vegas Golden Knights have the next most formidable line-up in the NHL. The influx of notoriety and ticket sales especially have been staggering. The actual number was last year at 7 million in ticket revenue. That was the lowest in the relatively brief franchise history. Now, take that number into account and digest this number. The ticket sales from the 2021-22 season were vastly improved. Only up to a mere 37 million after one fiscal year.

The Truth of it all & The ‘Messi’ Truth Going Forward

The biggest question that has been going on the past few days has revolved around South Beach. It was a proverbial pain in the you-know-what trying to coordinate between simultaneous championship series. There was news that wasn’t to be outdone after this week. Lionel Messi, though he doesn’t need an introduction, has agreed to sign with Inter Miami. This came as a surprise to the Saudi Pro League, who offered over a BILLION dollars over 5 years. Taking the politics and business out of it, this is another massive step for the city of Miami, and furthermore, the state of Florida. The facts are that Florida has no state income taxes, is a hot spot most of the year (no pun intended), and has growing fanbase for the “roundball”, “puck”, and now the most globally popular sport that now has the most global popular icon. This just proves that the sports scene in Miami is on the rise.