New beginnings for Jude Bellingham start as the Englishman signed a six-year deal with Real Madrid. Not even at 20-years-old, the midfielder is already noted as one of the best under-20 players in the world and could compete to be one of the best players in the next few seasons.

Jude Bellingham spent three seasons with Borussia Dortmund, making 104 starts in 117 appearances while logging in 20 goals and 21 assists. This past season was his best yet, recording 12 goals and five assists while averaging about 2.3 tackles per match. He also had an upstanding World Cup with England while making five starts and scoring a goal and an assist. Moreover, he was the team’s top scorer in the Champions League with four goals and an assist.

What had made Jude Bellingham the player he is at just 19 years old? His ability to win the ball has been one of them, winning 55% of all tackles attempted. Not to mention his strong capability to hold on to possession and creating chances, with 41 chances created this season. Finally, his fast pace and vision to find opportunities in the net with his quick runs in the final third of the field, which makes him nearly unstoppable for most defenders.

Jude Bellingham will now be part of one of the best midfields in the world while playing with multiple Champions League winners. The midfield for Real Madrid will consist of: Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos. Figuring out who will be the main starters is a challenge, with a mixture of veterans and young bloods.

With Modric almost 38-years-old, he may be given more time to rest. This is where Bellingham can come in and fill in that hole, making the depth of their midfield dangerous. Also, the future of Real Madrid seems to be in good hands with Bellingham and Tchouameni under the age of 23.

Earlier in the week, Bellingham addressed the Dortmund fans after soending three seasons in Germany:

“Thank you everyone associated with BVB and the fans for everything over the last three years. It was an honour to wear your jersey so many times whether it was in the high or low moments. Whilst I’m happy about my next destination I will never forget the journey I went on to get there. Einmal Borusse, immer Borusse. Best of luck for the future. Heja BVB!”

Bellingham was given the number five, the iconic number worn by Zinedine Zidane during his time with the club.