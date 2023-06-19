Should Canadian MLS Teams Move To The CPL?

Would it be worth it for Canadian-based MLS teams to leave the league and join the Canadian Premier League (CPL)? It sounds like a crazy idea but it could become a possibility one day.

There are three Canadian teams currently in the MLS, Toronto FC, CF Montreal, and Vancouver Whitecaps, 2 of which hold one of the biggest rivalries in the league. Although they are both newer teams, the Toronto vs Montreal rivalry is alive and strong in the MLS. With all of these teams being much more wealthier than other CPL teams, why would they make the switch?

What is the CPL?

The Canadian Premier League, better knowns as the CPL is the highest tier of Canadian soccer. Founded in 2017, the CPL doesn’t seem to have a huge amount of popularity since most big market cities already have their own MLS teams. There are currently eight teams in the CPL, and still growing. I think the CPL could become a larger league in the future.

MLS teams vs CPL teams

Canadian MLS teams do play against CPL teams a few times during the year for the Voyageurs Cup (aka The Canadian Championship). For non-Canadian fans, the best way I can describe this trophy is the FA Cup. With the big teams like TFC, CFMTL, and VWFC using this tournament as an opportunity to give their young players playing time, the CPL teams would use their top players all throughout the tournament. This format sometimes makes for some big upsets and keeps the tournament interesting. The Voyageurs Cup is one of the biggest trophies to win as a CPL team, although no CPL team won it. Just a few seasons ago, CPL side Forge FC took Toronto FC to penalties where they would just fall short.

Would it be worth it for Canadian MLS teams to move to the CPL?

The simple answer is no, I can’t see a way that any MLS team would want to move the CPL. They would get less money, will probably lose a lot of their current fans due to lack of quality on the field, and would lose a lot of top players due to the switch. Although I do think it could become a possibility in the future, I don’t see any reason any MLS team would want to make that move. I think once the CPL gains more popularity and brings in more revenue, then it may attract the MLS teams to make the move.

What they can do to make the CPL and MLS closer in quality

It’s hard for fans to watch the CPL due to no games being on local TV. Fans have to subscribe to Fubo TV to watch CPL games. This is always hard for smaller leagues, which I went in depth about in my other article that could be found here. As for the quality, I think they can add more preseason tournaments against CPL and MLS teams, or even a Canadian MLS all-star team vs CPL all-star team.

What if all the Canadian MLS teams moved to the CPL?

Firstly, the MLS would see a drop in viewers. Losing three teams will bring a drop in viewership, especially when one of the clubs is sixth in MLS attendance. On the other side, although a lot of fans would probably be frustrated with the decision, the CPL would still see a rise in viewership and attendance.

Recap

I do think the CPL would benefit from the Canadian MLS teams making the switching and I also think the MLS would be fine if they left but as of now, the idea of a move seems impossible. maybe in 5-10 years when the league keeps growing, I can see this happening.