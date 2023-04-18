BSP Basketball Staff NBA Awards

This year, in preparation for the end of the year, the NBA writers here at Back Sports Page submitted their picks for who they thought would make it to the NBA Finals in our roundtable published last week. In addition, the basketball staff also made their picks on the end-of-season awards and honors.

The writers voted on the six major awards (Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year) and selected players for the All-NBA, Defensive, and Rookie teams.

The results for each NBA award and honor are listed below:

(Note: voting took place from April 4, 2023, to April 14, 2023)

NBA Awards

Most Valuable Player

First Place- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (68 total points)

Second Place – Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (64 total points)

Third Place- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (62 total points)

Rookie of the Year

First Place – Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic (79 total points)

Second Place – Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder (50 total points)

Third Place- Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz (34 total points)

Sixth Man of the Year

First Place- Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics ( 68 total points)

Second Place- Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks ( 64 total points)

Third Place- Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks (30 total points)

Most Improved Player

First Place- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz ( 58 total points)

Second Place- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks ( 49 total points)

Third Place- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder ( 38 total points)

Defensive Player of the Year

First Place- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies ( 71 total points)

Second Place- Brooke Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks ( 54 total points)

Third Place- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers ( 33 total points)

Coach of the Year

First Place- Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings ( 58 total points)

Second Place- Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics ( 45 total points)

Third Place- J.B. Bickerstaff, Cleveland Cavaliers ( 27 total points)

All-NBA Teams

First

Guard- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Guard- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Forward- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Forward- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Center- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Second

Guard- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Guard- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Forward- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Forward- Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Center- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Third

Guard- Damien Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Guard- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Forward- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Forward- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Center- Domontas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

All-Defensive Teams

First

Guard- Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Guard- Derrick White, Boston Celtics

Forward- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Forward- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Center- Brooke Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Second

Guard- Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls

Guard- Fred VanFleet, Toronto Raptors

Forward- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Forward- O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

Center- Nix Claxton, Brooklyn Nets

All-Rookie Teams

First

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Second

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons