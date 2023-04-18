Connect with us

NBA

BSP Basketball Staff NBA Awards

Jennifer Pottheiser / NBA via AP

This year, in preparation for the end of the year, the NBA writers here at Back Sports Page submitted their picks for who they thought would make it to the NBA Finals in our roundtable published last week. In addition, the basketball staff also made their picks on the end-of-season awards and honors. 

The writers voted on the six major awards (Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year) and selected players for the All-NBA, Defensive, and Rookie teams

The results for each NBA award and honor are listed below: 

(Note: voting took place from April 4, 2023, to April 14, 2023)

NBA Awards

 

Most Valuable Player

 

First Place- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (68 total points)

Second Place – Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (64 total points)

Third Place- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (62 total points)

 

Rookie of the Year

 

First Place – Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic  (79 total points)

Second Place – Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder  (50 total points)

Third Place-  Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz  (34 total points)

 

Sixth Man of the Year

 

First Place- Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics ( 68 total points)

Second Place- Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks ( 64 total points)

Third Place- Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks (30 total points)

Most Improved Player

 

First Place- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz ( 58 total points)

Second Place- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks ( 49 total points)

Third Place- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder ( 38 total points)

 

Defensive Player of the Year

 

First Place- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies ( 71 total points)

Second Place- Brooke Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks ( 54 total points)

Third Place- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers ( 33 total points)

 

Coach of the Year

 

First Place- Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings ( 58 total points)

Second Place- Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics ( 45 total points)

Third Place- J.B. Bickerstaff, Cleveland Cavaliers ( 27 total points)

 

All-NBA Teams

 

First 

Guard- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 

Guard- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder 

Forward- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks 

Forward- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics 

Center- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers 

 

Second 

Guard- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Guard- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Forward- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers 

Forward- Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Center- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

 

Third 

Guard- Damien Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Guard- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Forward- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Forward- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz 

Center- Domontas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

 

All-Defensive Teams

 

First 

Guard- Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Guard- Derrick White, Boston Celtics 

Forward- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Forward- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Center- Brooke Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

 

Second 

Guard- Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls

Guard- Fred VanFleet, Toronto Raptors 

Forward- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Forward- O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors 

Center- Nix Claxton, Brooklyn Nets

 

All-Rookie Teams 

 

First

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings 

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz 

 

Second

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets 

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

 

