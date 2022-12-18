Join BSP Writer Mason Wood with live coverage of this week’s Cardinals(4-9) vs Broncos(3-10). Both teams will battle with backups quarterbacks at the helm as Kyler Murray had a season-ending injury last week and Russell Wilson is still recovering from a concussion.
Both teams have been on losing skids and are looking to snap their streaks today. This battle also see’s two head coaches who may be coaching somewhere else come next season. Today will be an interesting and important game for both coaching staffs.
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 57 mins ago
Three Bold Predictions for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
While the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series wrapped up a little more than a month...
-
Features/ 2 hours ago
Cardinals VS Broncos Live Coverage
Join BSP Writer Mason Wood with live coverage of this week’s Cardinals(4-9) vs Broncos(3-10)....
-
Soccer/ 22 hours ago
Croatia Take Third Place While Morocco Leave the World Cup as Warriors
Croatia take third place while Morocco leave the World Cup as warriors, a run...
-
Features/ 22 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers Thirty Game Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers have just wrapped up their thirtieth game with a great comeback...