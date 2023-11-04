Colts Post-Deadline Outlook

The NFL season seems to fly by every year, but this season appears to be travelling at light-speed. Not many expected the Colts to be buyers, especially with Richardson out for the season, but you never know. The Vikings traded for a quarterback today that sent Joshua Dobbs to Minnesota. It very well could’ve been Indianapolis whom Dobbs was traded to, especially since Minnesota only gave up a 2024 6th rounder and got a 2024 7th rounder in addition to Dobbs. Never the less, the Colts will go into week 9 with their eyes set on the offseason. Don’t get it twisted, it’s still important to perform every week, but there isn’t much optimism regarding the Colts this season.

A Future for the Colts

Going into the offseason, the Colts will most importantly need to figure out what to do at WR and Safety. With both Julian Blackmon and Michael Pittman Jr. set to hit free agency, two major holes could need repairing. Along with Michael Pittman Jr., there will also be other notable WRs on the market including Marquise Brown, Calvin Ridley, and Tee Higgins. But currently projected to have the 11th pick in the draft, the Colts could also look towards Rome Odunze, Emeka Egbuka, or Keon Coleman.

Regarding Blackmon, there’s also a number of Safety options that will be available this offseason. Budda Baker will be a free agent along with Darnell Savage, Xavier McKinney, Kyle Dugger, and Antoine Winfield Junior. However, Indy could also opt for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson who can play both high and in the slot. There aren’t any Safety prospects who wouldn’t be a reach at eleven, but Iowa’s Cooper DeJean could be in play. He, like CGJ, can play all over the field. You can line him out wide, in the slot, or roaming center field. DeJean would be an excellent addition to Gus Bradley’s defense.

In Conclusion…

With the low expectations that were set for Indianapolis to begin the year, many agree that the Colts have already outperformed expectations. Although it’s a shame Indy’s dealt with injuries that hindered their potential, it’s still reassuring to see the progress they’ve made in a short amount of time. Still, this offseason should be a very exciting time for the Colts.

