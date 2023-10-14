Week six made sure to not dissappoint college football fans around the country. The Big 12 had a seismic shift that not many saw coming. Oklahoma pulled what many would think is an upset over Texas and the SEC West now runs solely through Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The state of Texas woke up in mourning Sunday morning. Is Louisville the team to beat in the ACC? Don’t look now folks but we are almost to the halfway point of the season. Every new week brings us closer to thinking we are figuring everyone out but I’m not sure we are. Here is CP’s Week 7 Top 25.

CP’s Week 7 Top 25