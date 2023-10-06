Connect with us

Hardwood Huddle

Hardwood Huddle: Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Lillard Trade and The East

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Hardwood Huddle with Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea!!

In this episode the boys welcome the president of the NBA G-League, Shareef Abdur-Rahim to the show to discuss the growth of the league, the prospects of growing content, the different programs the league offers, career highlights and more.

Bill and Randy break down the Eastern Conference and the Lillard trade as well.

Check out the show on all your podcast platforms and Backsportspage.com

 

