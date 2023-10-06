Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Hardwood Huddle with Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea!!
In this episode the boys welcome the president of the NBA G-League, Shareef Abdur-Rahim to the show to discuss the growth of the league, the prospects of growing content, the different programs the league offers, career highlights and more.
Bill and Randy break down the Eastern Conference and the Lillard trade as well.
Check out the show on all your podcast platforms and Backsportspage.com
Featured Articles
-
Hardwood Huddle/ 5 hours ago
Hardwood Huddle: Breaking Down The West
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Hardwood Huddle with hosts Bill...
-
Hardwood Huddle/ 5 hours ago
Hardwood Huddle: Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Lillard Trade and The East
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Hardwood Huddle with Bill Ingram...
-
Features/ 5 hours ago
Hawks Leadership Speaks at Media Day
After a longer off-season than the Atlanta Hawks would have liked, the team is...
-
Features/ 6 hours ago
Villanova Knicks or New York Wildcats?
Villanova Knicks or New York Wildcats? A few days ago, the New York Knicks...