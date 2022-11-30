Head Coaches On The Hot Seat

Head coach is one of the hardest jobs in sports. It is not easy for coaches to lead a group of adults and have them listen to their instructions at all moments. Through week 12, there are some coaches who currently are on the hot seat.

Brandon Staley

Brandon Staley has seen a lot of criticism as the coach of the Chargers (for more on this check out my Chargers article). As a coach, Staley has an overall record of 15-13 and did not make the playoffs in his first year as a coach. Staley is known to be a defensive coach, as he was a defensive coordinator for the Rams. However, the Chargers defense has never been good with Staley at the helm. The unit has not been over the top 25 in points allowed. He has also made some very questionable decisions as the coach. He loves to go for it on fourth down, all the time, and we all know that questionable timeout in the week 18 matchup against Vegas last year. If Staley does not make the playoffs, the Chargers most likely will let him go.

Lovie Smith

This one should be self-explanatory. Lovie has shown no promise as coach of the Texans. The roster is so bad that any of the coaches available to hire would not have done anything either. The Texans are 1-9-1 and are looking to get their quarterback of the future with the first pick. Smith was dealt with a bad hand, so some of it is not his fault. However, in his last 3 years as a head coach, he is 9-32-1, so he has been bad wherever he goes. While it may not be Smith’s fault, he does not seem to be the long-term answer. It is smart for Houston to go out and get one of those young coaches who can help develop whoever the new quarterback is in 2023.

Nathaniel Hackett

He is on the volcano seat, it is that hot. Nathaniel Hackett may be the worst coach I have seen, including Urban Meyer. He has a very talented Broncos roster and has turned them into a dumpster fire. He gave up play-calling duties and hired a clock management assistant, he has no idea what he is doing and those moves show it. The Broncos currently have the third-best scoring defense… and the worst-scoring offense. Hackett and Russell Wilson have let their defense down, they just lost to Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers for Pete’s sake. If Hackett is not fired after this season, I don’t know what life is. Nathaniel has ruined Russ and it looks like he is washed, but I think it is just the coaching. Get Hackett out of Denver now.

Kliff Kingsbury

What has Kliff done in his coaching career? He had a losing record with Patrick Mahomes in college. He started off 7-0 and ended 11-6 in 2021, leading to a blowout loss to the Rams in the wildcard game. Nobody knows what he does well. His college scheme has not worked, it seemingly has made Kyler look worse than he really is. The Cardinals are 4-8 this year and have shown no hopes of doing anything this year, or next year if Kingsbury is the coach going forward. Kingsbury is 28-32 in the NFL and even though he was just extended, owner Michael Bidwell should look to replace him. GM Steve Keim has tried his best to fix this roster, but Kingsbury cannot do anything with it. Furthermore, Kliff cannot produce a running game even with one of the best running quarterbacks in the league.

Other Coaches

There are some other choices for coaches on the hot seat. I have never been a fan of Zac Taylor, but he has led them to a Super Bowl appearance. Falcons coach Arthur Smith has done his best with a porous Atlanta roster with Marcus Mariota at quarterback. Midway through the year, Ron Rivera was on this list but Taylor Heinicke has helped him turn it around, they may even make the playoffs! Pete Caroll would most likely have been gone if Geno was not the godsend that he is nowadays. Lastly, Dennis Allen could easily be on this list. The Saints are so full of injuries so I think he gets a pass for one more year.