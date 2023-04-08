Jorge Masvidal (35 – 16 – 0) fights Gilbert Burns (21 – 5 – 0) April 8th in the co-main event. The special attraction is this fight is in his home town of Miami. We are here for it.

UFC 287 featuring the “King of Miami” has had a big build up. There has been lots of hype and entertainment. Admittedly, it’s all been pretty fun.

Image – Yahoo Sports

Hype the Fight

One of the more comical moments leading up to this fight was both Burns and Masvidal booing Dana White for saying Colby Covington “deserves a shot” against Leon Edwards. (There are a lot of feelings about Colby in the MMA world…) Overall, everyone seems to be having a good time getting ready for UFC 287. (Except maybe Colby Covington).

Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal is marketed as something of a hometown hero. Miami shows him a lot of love, and he loves Miami right back. Unfazed by the one sided fandom, at the final weigh in, Burns told the crowd with a smile, “I love it. Keep that same energy, I’m going to kill your boy tomorrow”.

The Odds Are…

While the Miami crowd has their favorite, the odds favor Burns, making Masvidal the underdog in this fight. Masvidal is an experienced veteran fighter, former title holder, and a BMF. So why are the odds against him?

To begin with, he is 38 years old and on a losing streak. Second, while still a fantastic striker with admirable boxing skills, his strikes are not statistically as effective as Burns’ are. Also a factor, a truth everyone that follows MMA knows, Jorge Masvidal does not like grappling. “Wrestling” is not his thing.

Image – CNN

MMA Fans also know that typically, Brazilians do grapple, and very well. Gilbert Burns is a Brazilian jiujitsu champion many, many times over. He is nn IBJJF Gi and No-Gi World Champion with a record of 46 – 20 – 0. “Durinho” came to the UFC with substantial experience as a martial artist, and has done well.

Image – MMA Fighting

One fighter that thinks Masvidal has a shot at winning is Belal Muhammad. He thinks that is because of a stylistic advantage Gamebred has,and because of how “emotional” Burns is during his fights. Ben Askren had some interesting thoughts on this match up as well, concluding that if Masvidal is victorious against Burns he would be up for the title fight next.

Image – Tapology

Now We Find Out

And there it is. The Miami fans love Jorge Masvidal but the odds are against him. He may have an advantage in style or he may succumb to a stronger grappler and be submitted. Either way, no one really believes he’s trying to retire just yet, especially Gilbert Burns. We will all just have wait and see how it unfolds.