Bo Nix, Quarterback, Oregon

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 217

Hand Size: N/A

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Strong arm that can deliver an accurate deep ball.

Very experienced – spent five years playing college football.

Manipulates the defense well with his eyes.

Very decisive with his decision making.

Above average processing speed.

Underrated athleticism.

Cons

Will be a 24-year old rookie.

Accuracy can be spotty on quick hitters.

Will sometimes completely stop footwork when going through progressions in the pocket.

Often falls away from his throws.

Notes

Heisman Trophy finalist in 2023.

Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year by coaches and Associated Press.

SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019.

Set Auburn freshman records for completions, passing yards, and passing TDs.

First true freshman QB to start a season opener for Auburn since 1946.

Overview

A highly anticipated recruit going to Auburn University, Bo Nix performed very well during his freshman campaign. After this, things took a turn as his progress didn’t make the strides that many thought. Still, after a few successful seasons in Alabama, Nix took his talents to Eugene, Oregon where he would dominate the PAC-12 to cap off an illustrious collegiate career.

Having spent five years playing college football, the thing that stands out with Bo Nix is his experience. In fact, Nix holds the record for the most starts in NCAA history by a single QB with 60. This experience is consistently displayed in Nix’s ability to calmly survey the defense from the pocket and his acceptability to take what is given. He’s overall pretty decisive with his decision-making and does a fine job manipulating defenses with his eyes. Nix contains above-average processing speed, despite playing in a screen-heavy offense, and boasts a strong arm that can deliver a very accurate deep ball.

One of the things that intrigued me the most about Bo Nix is his athleticism. To be fair, you can’t play at the level he did without being somewhat athletic. But, to be fair, his athleticism is underrated being in the same class as other QBs like Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Michael Penix. Throughout his time at Oregon, especially, Nix routinely made accurate throws on the run and made positive yard gains on QB draws.

While his experience might carry his profile the most, it could be a turn-off for teams given that he’ll be a 24-year-old rookie next year. More so, Nix’s accuracy, especially on quick hitters, can be rather inconsistent. This appears to stem from his inconsistent footwork and mechanics. When in the pocket, Bo tends to completely stop his feet and stand still when going through his progressions. Additionally, he also tends to fall away from his throws, relying too much on his natural arm strength to get the ball to its intended target.

Nevertheless, Nix has had a magnificent career in college football that was capped off by him being a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. While he might not have won, his other numerous accolades will serve him well as he tries to sneak into the later first round. Keep an eye on Nix as the Senior Bowl, his pro day, and the NFL Combine are all quickly approaching.

My Two Cents

After a few underwhelming seasons at Auburn following his freshman year, I was excited to see how a change of scenery would suit the former Tiger. To my delight, he lit up the PAC-12 and only improved in his second season on the West Coast. The Bucs are most likely going to bring back Baker Mayfield but if I were them, I’d keep a real close eye on Nix. Even the Broncos or Vikings, depending on how the draft goes, it could be wise for them to trade back, and attain some capital while also getting yourself in a position to select a new QB1.

