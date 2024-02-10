NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU

Kedon Slovis, Quarterback, Kentucky

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 215

Hand Size: N/A

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Years of college football experience.

Isn’t afraid to sling it in tighter windows.

Average velocity overall but can still zip it when needed.

Has a sense of calmness in the pocket.

Uses his eyes well to manipulate and survey defenses.

Cons

Overall performance appears to have regressed since his freshman year.

Not the best athlete.

Deep ball accuracy is spotty.

Has been dealing with shoulder and elbow injuries dating back to 2020.

Notes

Started at USC before going to Pittsburgh then BYU.

2019 PAC-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

2019 All-PAC-12 Honorable Mention.

Pursued a master’s degree in biology while at BYU.

Overview

It’s certainly been a long road for Kedon Slovis these past five years. After a breakout year as a true freshman at USC, things slowly trended downhill. Soon enough, Jaxson Dart took over prompting his transfer to Pitt and then BYU. Still, there’s something to like about the collegiate journeyman.

After five years in college football, experienced would be correct in describing Slovis. After all, he’s played in 38 games, having started 37 of them. This is obvious in his acceptance to check the ball down for easy gains. Furthermore, Slovis knows when to throw the ball away. Once he runs out of options, or his internal clock goes off, he’s perfectly fine with living to see another down. His experience also translates into self-confidence as Slovis isn’t afraid to challenge tight windows despite his lack of arm strength. When it comes to his play in the pocket, you can tell Slovis has been there time and time again with how comfortable he is. He calmly stands tall to use his eyes to manipulate and survey defenses until it’s time for him to sling it.

Once ready to let go, it can be seen that Slovis’ velocity is overall only average despite his ability to put on pace when needed. More so, Slovis’ accuracy overall is also only average as his deep balls need plenty of work.

In addition, although he was used regularly on read options or pitch options, his athleticism as a whole isn’t synonymous with that of the top, or even average, NFL quarterbacks. While this isn’t entirely his fault since he’s dealt with nagging injuries since 2020, it’s still a concern given that his primary injuries have dealt with his shoulder and elbow.

At the end of the day, Slovis has regressed since his early years in southern California. Still, he has plenty of experience and might just need the right coach to bring him back to his prime at USC. However, if he wishes for that to happen, he’ll likely need to put in some work since he projects as a practice squad player to start.

My Two Cents

I remember years ago when I was mesmerized by Kedon Slovis’ freshman campaign at USC. JT Daniels had just gone down with an injury and here comes a three-star true freshman QB to save the day for the Trojans. Unfortunately, for someone as good as he was, it’s been difficult to see the rest of his career unfold. While I want to hold some belief in him, it isn’t easy to do so. Depending on who’s available, Slovis could be worth a late selection on Day 3. However, I think it’d be in the team’s best interest to try and sign him as a UDFA.







