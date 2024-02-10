NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan

JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 202

Hand Size: N/A

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Strong arm with good velocity.

Consistently received snaps from under center.

Isn’t afraid to test tight windows.

Climbs the pocket naturally to get through progressions or escape and extend plays.

Great athlete – can be used on QB runs and throws accurately on the run.

Cons

Experience as a starting QB is limited.

Throws with one velocity.

A little underweight for elite NFL QBs.

Notes

Starting QB for Michigan’s 2023 National Championship team.

Two-time Academic All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023.

Ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals.

First-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

Earned second and third-team All-Big Ten selections in 2022.

Overview

A big-time prospect going to Michigan, JJ McCarthy had to earn his spot as a starter, which wasn’t official until his sophomore year. Going into the 2023 season, he never looked back as he fulfilled his promise to bring Michigan to the CFP and win a national championship.

One of the things that separates McCarthy from the other QB prospects this year is how athletic he is for a non-dual threat QB. McCarthy has consistently displayed the ability to run effectively on designed runs and be effective on read options. When climbing the pocket, he does so naturally to which he can escape and extend plays. Outside the pocket, McCarthy is consistently throwing on the move as his athleticism allows for an easy release and his strong arm allows the deliverance of an accurate football to all levels of the field.

Moreover, while he isn’t as experienced as many of his peers, McCarthy has some experience many don’t have: playing in big-time games and taking snaps under center. While rivalry games are big, Michigan’s games against Ohio State and Penn State are a different beast. Furthermore, McCarthy also has experience playing in the CFP against Alabama, Washington, and TCU.

Despite the big-time games he’s played, some teams might see the number of games he’s started as worrisome. Stemming from this, teams could favor Caleb Williams or Drake Maye instead; players around the same age who have more potential than him. Another thing teams might worry about is his weight. Although his slender body partially contributes to his athleticism, he’ll need to add about 10-15 lbs to help withstand the length and physicality of an NFL season.

Furthermore, McCarthy appears to throw with only one velocity. While this suits him fine fitting the ball into tight windows, something he isn’t afraid of doing, he’ll need to learn to throw with touch as the different windows in the NFL will vary.

Right now, McCarthy has his name in first-round conversations, and while he surely has the potential to be a first-rounder, there’s still plenty he needs to experience and learn if he wishes to be elite.

My Two Cents

Seeing McCarthy’s athleticism when reviewing his tape was a spectacle in and of itself. He has an awesome understanding of the pocket and a great command of the game. While he shows first-round potential, I think the twenty to forty pick range would be good for him. However, where he’s selected will depend on whether teams will value his potential, in addition to his youth, or another prospect’s experience.

