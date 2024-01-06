NL East Review and Preview: The Miami Marlins

The Marlins made a surprising run to the postseason in 2023, but it is hard to imagine that happening again.
In the unpredictable dance of the 2023 baseball season, the Miami Marlins (84-78) navigated a compelling journey, concluding with a respectable record. The Marlins, often viewed as underdogs, defied expectations, overperforming to secure a spot in the postseason conversation.
However, a Wild Card round exit against the Philadelphia Phillies tempered their accomplishments. The 84-78 record, a blend of triumphs and challenges, left an indelible mark on the Marlins’ season, prompting reflection on a journey that captivated fans and underscored the unpredictable nature of America’s favorite pastime.
Month By Month
Spring Training and March
The Marlins struggled throughout the preseason as they limped to a league-worst 7-16 record in Spring Training. Miami looked poised for a disappointing year based on exhibition performance, but they ended up shocking the baseball world in over performing against everyone but Atlanta.
The Marlins split a pair of games in March to finish 1-1 out of the gate against the New York Mets.
Analysis
The Marlins surpassed the expectations of everyone but themselves in 2023. Miami quietly earned 84 wins in a division with the mighty Atlanta Braves and reigning NL Pennant-winning Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins feasted on wins outside divisional play, sneaking into the Wild Card in the final week of the regular season.
While impressed with the performance of Miami in 2023, I see the team taking a step back next season, just like it did in 2021 after making the postseason in the COVID-19-shortened pandemic year.
The future remains bright in Miami, but a combination of luck and good fortunate propelled the Marlins to the postseason this year. Baseball analytics and sporting logic suggest those factors to change in another 162-game season with the same roster.
Miami is a good ball club, but a brief stint in the wild card does not overcome the fact this team is still a few years away from being an annual contender.
I think the Marlins fall off a bit, although I still believe in their long-term trajectory. The Mets should surpass Miami if they can get their act together, as they are simply a better baseball team based on talent and potential.
Asking Miami to surpass Atlanta and Philadelphia remains too tall a task, at least for the time being. Let’s flip their record for next year.
Prediction: Miami Marlins (78-84) miss playoffs
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 52 mins ago
NL East Review and Preview: The Miami Marlins
The Marlins made a surprising run to the postseason in 2023, but it is...
-
MMA/ 1 hour ago
McGregor vs. Chandler: Will This be McGregor’s Comeback Fight?
Conor McGregor, former two-division UFC champion, announced his comeback fight against Michael Chandler, scheduled...
-
Features/ 8 hours ago
The Resurgence of CM Punk: A Tale of Redemption and Second Acts
In the realm of professional wrestling, stories of redemption are not uncommon, but few...
-
Features/ 17 hours ago
WWE Most Inspirational Wrestler Of 2023: Sami Zayn
In the tumultuous waves of WWE’s 2023 narrative, one wrestler stood as a symbol...