The wait is over, the speculation ceases. The Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers have agreed to a deal sending Patrick Kane to the Big Apple in a three-team trade involving the Arizona Coyotes as well.

The Blackhawks will receive a conditional 2023 second-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick, Vili Saarijarvi and Andy Welinski in the exchange. The Rangers acquire Kane and Cooper Zech in the trade. The Coyotes will receive a 2025 third-round pick from the Rangers as a part of the transaction.

The second-round pick sent to the Blackhawks will turn into a first-round pick if the Rangers make the Conference Finals but the pick would be in either 2024 or 2025 if that came to fruition per Emily Kaplan of ESPN.

There has been trade speculation since the offseason, putting into question Kane’s future as a Blackhawk. Kane and the team could not agree on a contract extension in negotiations last year with this season being the final year of his current deal with the organization. You can see our Kane trade prediction from last year here.

The Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars were amongst a handful of teams rumored to have interest in the four-time All-Star’s services. The former Hart Trophy winner ultimately was going to dictate his own fate with a no-movement clause in his contract.

Kane had been faltering earlier in the season but has been hot with the stick as of late and will add some scoring depth to the Rangers roster. The sixteen-year veteran has scored seven goals with three assists and ten points on an efficient plus-minus total of five in his last five games.

Impact

The Rangers still haven’t addressed one of their weak points before the trade deadline which is on defense. Kane will be a tremendous presence though in the locker room for a Rangers team looking to compete in the playoffs.

Kane’s playoff experience will be invaluable, having competed in the playoffs with the Blackhawks for nine straight years and winning three Stanley Cups in the process. Kane was one of the last remaining pieces of the Blackhawks dynasty. Jonathan Toews will remain with the team through the deadline for health-related reasons.

Kane’s legacy in Chicago is difficult to quantify and articulate but for now the wing will head to New York to help the Rangers compete for a Stanley Cup.