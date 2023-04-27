Seattle Seahawks 7 Round Mock Draft

One of the most entertaining teams of the 2022 NFL season, here comes the 2023 Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft. Seattle has put together a quietly solid off-season, adding Bobby Wagner and Devin Bush to their linebacking corps. They also gave their secondary a boost by acquiring former New York Giant Julian Love. Now with a fresher look, the ‘Hawks appear ready to make some noise in 2023. But first, the draft comes around Thursday night. Seattle holds a total of 10 selections in this year’s draft, including two in the first round. With the help of Pro Football Network’s Mock Draft Simulator, here’s where I think Seattle is going with their choices in 2023.

Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft

Round 1 (Pick No. 5) – Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

Will Anderson is definitely one of, if not the, top defensive prospects of this year’s class. The way he can control and set the edge on the defensive end almost is similar to that of a Myles Garrett. He might not be around at 5, but he is certainly top-5 talent. He’s got a wide range (34-inch arms) and plus speed (4.6 40-yard dash) for a DE, but one thing that will excite teams is his immediate motor. There’s still a few kinks for him to iron out, but Anderson is bound for a dominant NFL career.

Round 1 (Pick No. 20) – Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Of course, the son of twelve-year NFL linebacker Joey Porter, Junior immediately looks like a serviceable defensive back. At 6-foot-2, and 193 pounds, he’s one of the taller corners in this year’s draft. He also runs well, as noted by his 4.46 40 time. He’s athletic and mobile, which will draw more interest from scouts. He is capable of making the big play, but needs to improve his technique and closing speed on plays. He has the talent to be a top-20 pick. But will he be a top-20 selection? Only Thursday will provide the final answer on that.

Round 2 (Pick No. 37) – O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

One of the top o-line prospects of the class, O’Cyrus Torrence is an immediately noticeable guard from Florida. With a big, physical frame (6-foot-5, 330 pounds, almost 7-foot wingspan), he has great core strength and raw power that will make him a top-tier guard right from the get-go. He also can be an ace in run-blocking situations. He’s not exactly athletic, however, which will raise some concern. But he still is worth of an early day-2 selection.

Round 2 (Pick No. 52) – Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

I was torn between Sanders and Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman here. In the end, Sanders is who I’m phoning in. After transferring to Arkansas from Alabama, Sanders had a breakout campaign in 2022. With a steady 6-4, 235-pound frame, he’s a versatile guy who can play on special teams and lock down as a linebacker in space. He also has great speed and discipline, not to mention he’s also physical despite the wiriness of his build. If he can develop a more steady tackling technique, he will be a premier linebacker for a day-2 selection.

Round 3 (Pick No. 83) – A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

After two incredible seasons at Wake Forest, A.T. Perry finds his way to the third round. One of the taller receivers at 6-foot-3 and a half and 200 pounds, and a 33-and-a-quarter inch catch radius, Perry certainly has the high upside to be a unique Day 2 pick. If he can develop more explosiveness and play strength, watch out for this Demon Deacon in the NFL.

Round 4 (Pick No. 123) – Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

A second Arkansas Razorback is heading to the Northwest. In this case, it’s center Ricky Stromberg. He’s athletic when he works with his 6-4, 310-pound frame. He has high football IQ, and great upper body strength and versatility. One of the question marks is his agility up and down the field. If he can solve that and develop better timing and placement for blocking, he will be a top interior o-lineman.

Round 5 (Pick No. 151) – Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

The University of Georgia has quite the reputation for running backs. The latest big name, Kenny McIntosh. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound prospect contributed over 1200 yards from scrimmage as a senior last year. And the Seahawks need someone to fill the hole left from the departure of Rashaad Penny in free agency. He needs to develop his ball security in the second level and pass blocking to become a more complete back.

Round 5 (Pick No. 154) – Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

One thing immediately noticeable when watching the tape of Ojomo is the attention to detail he shows on the field. Despite having a smaller-than-average defensive tackle frame (6-foot-2, 293 pounds), he can easily gain leverage and can hold his own in stopping the run and getting on pass rush. Muscle mass and lateral agility are some of the question marks that surround him, which likely will result in Ojomo becoming a day 3 value pick.

Round 6 (Pick No. 198) – Jadon Haselwood, WR, Arkansas

If someone wants to fit the mold of a current-day contested-catch receiver, look no further than Jadon Haselwood of Arkansas. He certainly has the frame for that type of build at 6-foot-3, 202 pounds, and he plays physical. He’s a decent run-blocker with a note-worthy catch radius and great footwork. The major question mark surrounding him will be his health, as he missed 2022 due to a torn ACL. If he can turn into a big speed threat, too, he should be a great day 3 priority selection.

Round 7 (Pick No. 237) – Jason Brownlee Jr., WR, Southern Mississippi

A guy who really tends to fly under the radar, but he is worth recognition for his frame and tools. At 6-2, 198, and an above-average catch radius, he can be a sneaky late day 3 steal. If he can develop better speed and vertical route running, he’ll be a more intriguing wideout to stretch the field and give touches to.

That brings an end to the Seattle Seahawks mock draft. For more mocks like this, check out BSP’s Marthony Sanders take on the Atlanta Falcons here. Additionally, if you want to check out more of my mock drafts, head here to see what I do with the Cincinnati Bengals. With about two days to go until the NFL Draft, the hype is continuing to build.