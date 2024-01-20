Three Fights You Can’t Miss at UFC 297

Tomorrow is UFC 297, and there are some exciting fights lined up. With all the hype surrounding the press conference, you may have missed a few bouts that are worth watching. In this new segment, I will highlight three fights that you can’t miss during every fight week.

Sean Strickland & Dricus Du Plessis- image MMAKnockout

Arnold Allen vs. Mosvar Evolev

This is the first fight that you can’t miss tomorrow. While this fight got announced closer to the PPV, this is a fantastic fight to kick off the PPV. Both fighters are in the top ten of the Featherweight division, and both need this win to help their case for a title shot. Especially Arnold Allen, since he lost to Max Holloway. While this will be a grapple fest and will be “boring” in a sense, you will see high-level grappling and see who has the better boxing skills. With a lot at stake in this fight, this will be a fight that you can’t miss.

Chris Curtis vs Marc-Andre Barriault

There are many electric fights on this card, but if you bought the PPV, I suggest watching the Chris Curtis vs Marc-Andre Barriault fight. These Middleweights enjoy throwing punches, and this has the potential to become the Fight of the Night. Both fighters typically land over five significant strikes per minute and absorb over five significant strikes per minute. Chris needs this win to stay relevant in the Middleweight Division, especially since he hasn’t won since 2022. Marc needs this win to show he can hang with the fighters near the division’s top contenders. If Chris can withstand the forward pressure and avoid fighting off his back foot. This should be an intense back-and-forth fight for the whole 15 minutes.

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras

This is the rematch of the Contender Series. Sidey knocked down Taveras in the first round of their first fight, but it was stopped short. Taveras got another shot later in the Contender Series and earned a UFC contract with a 29-second knockout over Cortavious Romious. Since the controversial stoppage, MMA fans have been eagerly waiting for the rematch, and finally, we get to see who is the better fighter. With 16 combined wins by finish, this fight promises to be an explosive showdown. Get ready for some fireworks, as this fight will be nothing short of spectacular.

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras- image MMAJunkie

Other Notable Fights

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield

The name Brad Katona rings a bell, right? That’s because he’s coming off of The Ultimate Fighter again, and this time, he looks like he’s putting all the tools together. He wasn’t well-liked on the show because he wanted to be on team McGreogor rather than on team Chandler, and when he could switch teams later on the show, that’s when the hate came in. However, this fight should be an electric fight, especially since Garrett has had six wins by knockout in his career and is coming off a first-round win over Toshiomi Kazama. With this being the featured prelim, we should see the best of these two at 9:30 PM EST.