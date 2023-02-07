To Kyrie, Or Not To Kyrie

Many of us make resolutions year after year to lose weight, quit smoking, or even to settle down finding the perfect match. The Brooklyn Nets probably had growing optimism that was manifesting in Kyrie Irving.

The NBA champion and feature film actor in Uncle Drew has been performing so efficiently and consistently for the first time in recent memory. Irving had been on track to having his best season on a contract year. That would, however, change after he requested a trade reportedly late last week.

Mavericks Trade

The Dallas Mavericks have sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first round pick and two second round draft picks in 2027 and 2029. The Nets will send Irving and Markieff Morris to the Mavericks.

This trade is not as ridiculous as it seems on paper. There is always a tremendous amount of upside to Irving’s game. Many believe, in terms of talent, the point guard is generational basketball player. Irving’s numbers on the hardwood do lend credence to that opinion.

What History Has Shown

The former Blue Devil has been on three talented teams in his eleven-year career. Irving was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers and was a part of championship team, partnered with superstar LeBron James and Kevin Love.

The New Jersey product then requested a trade out of Cleveland where he landed with the Boston Celtics for two seasons, playing with young versions of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown but to little playoff success.

Irving signed with the Nets in the 2019 offseason to play with Kevin Durant and later James Harden. The Nets were a severe disappointment for a couple reasons, unfortunately the trio rarely was ever on the court simultaneously due to injuries and off the court issues. Harden was traded last year to the Philadelphia 76ers and Durant requested a trade last offseason which was never fulfilled.

Will History Repeat?

Now let those on-paper situations sink in. The old saying, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.” Well, there is an extension to this old proverb, apparently it is “fool me three times then I am living in denial.”

If it works out to the Mavs benefit, then this writer will admit he is unequivocally wrong. However, if history is to repeat itself like it has countless instances before, then the Mavericks have bitten off more than even a Texan-sized-appetite can chew.