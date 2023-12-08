UFC Signs Robelis “The Bad Boy” Despaigne

The UFC made a huge move by signing Robelis “The Bad Boy” Despaigne! The 35-year-old knockout artist and Olympic Taekwondo Medalist is a force to be reckoned with. With a 4-0 record, all by knockout, and a total fight time of just 19 seconds in his last three fights. Robelis is a true powerhouse. The UFC was already on the lookout for new talent to add depth to its Heavyweight division, and Despaigne should bring excitement to the mix.

Robelis Despaigne, image – MMA Junkie

How He’ll do in the UFC

It’s worth noting that Despaigne’s age might be a concern for some, as he’s already 35 years old. However, his one-shot power and damaging leg kicks should quickly carry him up in the rankings. Of course, there are still some questions that need to be answered. For instance, how well will he be able to defend takedowns? And how will his cardio hold up, especially when he inevitably faces a durable fighter? These are all factors that will need to be considered as Despaigne begins his journey in the UFC. The 6’7 knockout artist also manages to cut down to 264 pounds, making him more difficult to stop.

Here is his last fight that lasted only 3 seconds! (Robelis Despaigne Instagram) As you can see, his power is not to be messed with. The Cuban native is fighting out of Temple MMA, and he’s been putting in the work and constantly improving. As soon as he gets time in the Octagon, he should be a more polished fighter. I can’t wait to see him in action and see how he evolves his game.

Robelis Despaigne, image – Sports Keeda

With this being an under-the-radar signing. I guarantee that there will be a “If you don’t know, now you know” video by Dana White. I hope he gets a good matchup, for instance, Shara Magomedov getting matched up against Bruno Silva so that we can see his skills. I’m beyond excited to see him fight in the octagon!