Winning Loves to Win; Dolphins Prepare for Week 13

Winning loves to win. Undeniably, the Dolphins are having one of the best seasons of football anyone could hope for. After multiple, crushing victories, they lucked out even further and watched every other team that might pose a significant threat lose during “bye week”. Currently, the Dolphins are 8 – 3, and without a doubt, Miami is in route for the Super Bowl and ending the season as dominant AFC champions.
Image – Gang Green Nation
Boldly, Tyreek Hill said publicly that the Dolphins this year are better than the 2019 Chiefs. Miami is a total “vibe” and they are going to keep attracting the best of the NFL. The Dolphins will only get stronger while they have the forward momentum.
Image – WPTV
They need to keep up the high energy and drive. There are currently 9 players questionable to play week 13. Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Alec Ingold, Durham Smythe are some of the most notable on the list. To their credit, Miami has done a good job with player rotation and building up their 2nd string to cope with player injuries.
Image – San Diego Union-Tribune
Miami most recently acquired All-Pro defender Jason Pierre-Paul from the Saints. Pierre-Paul is a strong defensive player that the Dolphins need after Jaelen Phillips was taken out of the season by an Achilles tear playing against the Jets last week. He is also a 3 time Pro Bowl champion. The 34 year old NFL veteran brings some long term experience to the team, which can only help.
Image – Miami Herald
The Miami Dolphins play the Washington Commanders Dec. 3rd at 1pm EST. The Dolphins are coming off a win, and the commanders off a 5 out of 6 game losing streak. The losing streak resulted in the firing of two defensive coaches. Mentally, that could be a rough hurdle for the Commanders to overcome so quickly. Washington is far and away the at home underdog, and the Dolphins are expected to win week 13.
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 48 mins ago
Arizona Diamondbacks: 2023’s Cinderella
One of the most surprising teams from the 2023 postseason who could be a...
-
NFL/ 5 hours ago
Winning Loves to Win; Dolphins Prepare for Week 13
Winning loves to win. Undeniably, the Dolphins are having one of the best seasons...
-
Features/ 1 day ago
A Wild Week of Hawks Thanksgiving Hoops
As expected, the Atlanta Hawks’ offense has been strong to start the season, while...
-
Features/ 1 day ago
New York Yankees: Major Offseason Incoming
The Yankees had a disappointing 2023 season and need to make drastic changes in...