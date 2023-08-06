Connect with us

Wrinkles in the Crease: Good Milk

 

After a July away from recording, Zach and Trevor are back and better than ever joined this episode by Andrew Tortoriello, aka Lindy Buff, as the show maintains its totally unbiased integrity in regards to the many teams around the NHL, including the New Jersey Devils. Also a hearty congratulations to Patrice Bergeron on a fantastic career.

 

Recorded on 8/1/23

 

