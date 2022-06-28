Year of the Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had one of the most, if not the most, interesting offseason’s in recent years. Brady pulls a Brett Farve, and came out of retirement. The team improved both players AND staff positions. Let’s also not forget to mention, Rob Gronkowski’s retirement and the impact that will have on this squad.

We’ll start with some notable off-season upgrades and movements.

Players

Franchise Tag on WR Chris Godwin

Signed former Falcon WR Russell Gage

Re-sign RB Leonard Fournette

Bring in Veteran Keanu Neal

Re-sign CB Carlton Davis III

Exercised LB Devin White’s fifth- year option

Signed former Bear DL Akiem Hicks

Staff

Former Head Coach Bruce Arians now Senior Football Consultant

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles promoted to Head Coach

The Bucs were busy this off-season, in a league that has so much drama, Tampa handled it. Moving forward, these moves plus a good draft, would leave any Brady-less team in a good position in the upcoming season. Now add Tom Brady, debatably the greatest QB of all time, and the expectation is nothing less than a Super Bowl victory. New Head Coach Todd Bowles will have the benefit of Brady and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, by his side through his first campaign. Not to mention a pretty good roster as well.

Gone-kowski

Although Gronkowski is retired, it may not stay that way for long. Unfortunately, the Bucs lost TE O.J. Howard to free agency, leaving Cameron Brate as the only starting TE from last season that is still on the roster. When you consider Brady has convinced Gronk to come out of retirement before, the thought of it happening again most likely before the playoffs, isn’t too farfetched.

Timeless Tom

Brady and the Buccaneers have had an apparent, great relationship since his arrival. Winning a ring year one in Tampa, proved that the two were a perfect match. Year two, the Bucs made it to the second round and were knocked off by the eventual champs, the L.A. Rams. Is it possible for Brady get back to the big game? Notably, as a player who thrives under pressure, Tom Brady knows exactly what he’s up against this season. Since 2015, Brady has been in every other Super Bowl (’15, ’17, ’19, ’21,), making 2023, The Year of the Brady.