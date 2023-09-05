2023 NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year Candidates

The NFL season is fast approaching and there are plenty of new rookies that have been brought into the league. Many of these guys are looking to make a name for themselves in the NFL, and one easy way to do that is by winning Rookie of the Year. The award is handed to the highest performing rookie of that season on each side of the football. Here are my 5 candidates for OROTY.

Offensive Rookie Of The Year Candidates

Bryce Young

Obviously the number one overall pick was going to be here, Young should have a solid rookie campaign. The Panthers are lacking talent on offense and and they will probably struggle to protect their new franchise quarterback, so it won’t be easy. However, many would argue Young is more than ready to step into an NFL starting role. He broke many records at Alabama and his 79 touchdown passes the last two years easily help his case for ROTY.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner should have no problem adjusting with Frank Reich now at the helm. Obviously there will be growing pains, but I anticipate Young pulls away from the pack midseason. Young will gradually improve game by game this year, the biggest story will be his lack of help around him. If Young misses out on ROTY, don’t be surprised if his teammates are who many blame.

Bijan Robinson

The best running back coming out of the draft will have a great chance to put his talents on display. Robinson joins the Falcons and looks to be there RB1. From what the training camp videos have show, Robinson will be a serious problem coming out of the backfield.

His running game will be stellar but it will be what he does in the passing game that surprises a lot of people. I think the Falcons will find themselves using the former Tennessee Volunteer in a lot of screen plays and dump offs. However, Robinson usually only needs 1 block and 1 good move to make something good happen in those situations. If the Falcons move Cordarrelle Patterson to receiver in those scenarios, they’ll have a key blocker for Robinson. He’ll definitely take a few to the house this year.

All that said, it’s definitely possible the Falcons underutilize Robinson. That’s something I feel the Falcons have done with Kyle Pitts in his time there. It’s possible the addition of Bijan helps Pitts, but I have my doubts with the coaching staff.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seahawks rookie wide receiver has already been involved with injury issues, so this one might be a stretch. However, the Ohio State alum was the top receiver on my draft board this offseason and I think he will have a chance to show why.

Njigba is coming off wrist surgery a few weeks ago, so that will sideline him for a period of time. However, he joins one of the longest tenured coaches in the league in Pete Carroll and one of the leagues better receiving duos in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. With stability above and two veterans lining up alongside him, things point towards him having a good season. Metcalf and Lockett will help take up defenders so Njigba will have plenty of 1 on 1 opportunities where he can showcase his skills.

While the injury is a setback, I still expect a big year out of the first round receiver. Ultimately, I wouldn’t be surprised if he battles for the team’s number two receiver position.

Dalton Kincaid

The top tight end on most people’s boards went late in the first to the Buffalo Bills. Kincaid joins Dawson Knox in the Bills tight end room and looks to pass him on the depth chart by seasons end.

Kincaid is a big tight end that can catch the ball well and he’s a red zone threat, everything one looks for in a tight end. While I think the Bills will take a step back as a whole, I think Kincaid will rise to have a great rookie year. With his size he’s almost impossible to tackle and he’s quite an impressive route runner. He feels like the Bills answer to Travis Kelce and if all pans out, he can help them get a ring,

Time will tell what Kincaid becomes in this offense, but I truly believe he becomes a major contributor. He certainly won’t have a Travis Kelce like season, but he’ll have a great start.

Clayton Tune

I know I’ll be called crazy for this one, which is understandable. However, if Tune starts week one for the Cardinals(which I believe he will), I expect him to be solid from the jump. He won’t set the world on fire but he certainly will turn some heads.

With rumors swirling that Kyler Murray may not play at all this season, that puts Tune in prime position to start. He has some solid pieces around him, specifically Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, and Zach Ertz among others. If the running game makes any sort of improvement from last year, it will help the quarterback greatly. There is a way for Clayton Tune to win ROTY, but it’s very specific and relies on a lot of what if’s. He’s certainly a longshot, but I won’t rule him out.

Mason Wood is a writer and editor for Back Sports Page based out of Gilbert, Arizona. Mason mainly works on football and motorsports content. He is a co-host of BSP motorsports podcast, Coming to the Line. You can check out more articles by Mason Wood here!