2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.4 Pre-NYE

As the year comes to a close and we ring in the new year with the CFB playoffs, what better way to close things out than with a new mock draft? Many players might be sitting out their bowl games, but there’s still plenty of star-power in the CFB playoff. Between Washington, Texas, Alabama, and Michigan, this year’s CFB playoff should be one of pure excitement.

Image: The Columbus Dispatch

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina) – Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Team Needs: WR, OG, CB, C, OT

Receivers like Harrison don’t come around often. But when they do, no pick is too high for their talents. It isn’t 100% yet that he’ll declare for the draft with how much he’s being offered in NIL sponsorships next year. But if he does, don’t expect him to stay on the board for long.

Image: Sports Illustrated

2. New England Patriots – Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Team Needs: QB, OT, WR, Edge, CB

The Patriots are in a heap of a mess right now. However, reports surfaced last week that the Patriots and Belichick are mutually going to part ways at the season’s end. If this is the case, it could mean a new era in New England. An era their new HC will probably want to usher in with his own QB.

Image: Reading Eagle

3. Arizona Cardinals – Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Team Needs: DT, CB, C, WR, OT

The Cardinals are arguably in more of a mess than the Patriots are. While they have their QB, Murray’s commitment to the game has been in question for the past year. Still, even though they need help all over, it isn’t a bad start to solidify the OL.

Image: Star Tribune

4. Washington Commanders – Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Team Needs: Edge, LB, LG, C, WR

Although a disappointing season has led the Commanders to part ways with key defensive players such as Montez Sweat and Chase Young, it doesn’t appear to be a total wash with how Sam Howell’s been playing. It isn’t guaranteed that he’s the future of the Washington franchise, but it’d be a waste to not give him a fair shot. However, giving him a fair shot would involve having an OL that can protect him which Washington can do by selecting Joe Alt.

Image: Alabama Athletics

5. Chicago Bears – JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Team Needs: WR, OG, CB, C, OT

Justin Fields is making it very difficult for people to wonder what they’ll do in the draft. Many think they should move on from Fields, but he’s been playing great as of recent. Drake Maye might be a good QB, but with their current makings, JC Latham would do more for the team than a new QB would.

Image: Oregon State Athletics

6. New York Jets – Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Team Needs: OT, S, WR, IDL, IOL

The Jets have officially sidelined Roders for the remainder of the season further indicating they’re all in on next year. If this is the case, something has to be done about their offensive line. Fuaga is one of the most underrated OTs in this draft. He may not be up there with Alt and Fashanu, but he can still be the cornerstone for a team’s OL.

Image: Sports Illustrated

7. New York Giants – Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Team Needs: IOL, QB, RT, CB, Edge

If this happens, what a strange occurrence that’d be. From what I’m aware of, never has there ever been five OTs selected in a row this high before. Yet, here we are. The Giants could also use Drake Maye, but with the extension Daniel Jones has, it’s too early to move on. Even if they were to move on from Jones, Tommy DeVito has captured the hearts of the Giants faithful despite being benched on Monday.

Image: Fox News

8. Los Angeles Chargers – Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Team Needs: CB, IDL, LB, WR, RT

The Chargers have been a hot mess all season which will continue as they go into the offseason with no cap space. Insert Brock Bowers, you get a receiver who’s also a three-down TE. He can block, catch, act the part to sell plays, and is very good after the catch. Normally TEs don’t go this high, but Bowers is different as he’s one of the best overall players in the entire draft.

Image: 247 Sports

9. Tennessee Titans – Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Team Needs: OT, Edge, WR, CB, S

The Titans could give Jeffrey Simmons some help on the defensive front, but as long as Vrabel’s the HC, expect their defense to be stout and physical no matter who’s playing. Their offense, on the other hand, will always be physical as well, but they need to do more to open things up downfield. Malik Nabers might not have the most complete route tree, but it isn’t limited. He’s an extraordinary athlete who can open things up for Chigoziem Okonkwo and Treylon Burks.

Image: AP News

10. Atlanta Falcons – Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Team Needs: QB, Edge, SS, WR, LG

I’m not a huge believer that a QB alone can solve a team’s problems. However, with the Falcons, I could be persuaded. They have the makings of a decent OL and they have the youth and prowess on offense to beat teams. Their defense could use some additional pieces, but it isn’t their defense that’s losing them games. Heinicke is a fine QB that can win you some games, but he isn’t a franchise player. Drake Maye is who the Falcons need to win an already subpar division.

Image: Alabama Athletics

11. Green Bay Packers – Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Team Needs: OL, CB, TE, S, WR

Jaire Alexander is the cornerstone of the Packer’s backend but Eric Stokes hasn’t enjoyed the same season he did last year. There’s been a lot of rotating at the top CB spot, and currently it’s Terrion Arnold’s turn to reign supreme. Arnold is a solid cover man who isn’t afraid to be physical in run support. The Lions may have taken the division by storm, but the Packers might not be too far behind.

Image: Pro Football Network

12. Las Vegas Raiders – Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Team Needs: RT, CB, Edge, IDL, QB

Vegas could use a QB, but in Aidan O’Connell they trust. All phases of play seem to be clicking for the Raiders but their defense could still use help. Already featuring a terrific young talents in Nate Hobbs and Trevon Moehrig, McKinstry would add on to what is already a decent secondary.

Image: Greenville Online

13. Seattle Seahawks – Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Team Needs: IOL, OT, S, Edge, NCB

Nate Wiggins has been up and down draft boards this year thanks to his stellar play and defensive versatility. The Seahawks have a need specifically in the slot, and Nate Wiggins, with his length and athleticism, could help Seattle become the best young secondary in the NFL.

Image: Tallahassee Democrat

14. New Orleans Saints – Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Team Needs: OG, LT, QB, TE, WR

The Saints need LT help, but there isn’t one available who’s worthy of this selection with the earlier run on OTs. However, Keon Coleman is available which could make for an excellent WR trio along with Olave and Thomas.

Image: Windy City Gridiron

15. Denver Broncos – Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama

Team Needs: CB, Edge, IDL, LB, TE

After an abysmal beginning to the season, the Broncos appear to be clicking. While it’s still not likely they make the playoffs, it’s a step in the right direction. While many might have them taking a CB, Cooper DeJean isn’t healthy enough to select here and this would be too much of a reach for any other CB prospect. Nevertheless, Dallas Turner could still transform Denver’s defense into one that terrorizes opposing offenses.

Image: NBC Sports

16. Pittsburgh Steelers – Jer’Zhan Newton, IDL, Illinois

Team Needs: CB, OT, WR, IDL, RB

Things are coming along well for the Steelers. It might not be the year fans wanted George Pickens, Najee Harris, or Kenny Pickett to have, but the team is playing well in a tough division. The offensive line could use work, but things always seemed to work out best for the Steelers when their defense was second to none. It’d be nice for them to pair someone with Joey Porter, but Jer’Zhan Newton at this pick is too good to pass up. Great at rushing the passer and defending the run, Newton will stall AFC North offenses for years.

Image: The Seattle Times

17. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston) – Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Team Needs: DT, CB, C, WR, OT

Missing out on Marvin Harrison, the Cardinals were still fortunate to get the best OT in the draft. While I believe Odunze is the WR2 of this class, the reality is he could fall. Nevertheless, it would be a phenomenal draft for Arizona to get these two talents in the first round.

Image: University of Texas Athletics

18. Buffalo Bills – Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Team Needs: Edge, WR, CB, S, IDL

After Gabe Davis didn’t have the breakout year many expected him to have, the Bills turn to the draft to help open things up for Stefon Diggs. Dalton Kincaid performed well as a rookie, but in today’s game TEs can only do so much unless you’re Travis Kelce. With Devonta Smith, Tank Dell, and Jordan Addison, slim receivers are a bit of an “in” right now. The same should be expected of Xavier Worthy.

Image: The Daily Progress

19. Tampa Bay Bucaneers – Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Team Needs: OG, C, CB, TE, SS

Cooper DeJean’s injury might be troublesome, but his talent is still too good to let fall anymore. Before he was sidelined for the season, DeJean was the lifeblood of the Hawkeye team. His presence was felt on both defence and special teams and was the reason their units were so stout. It’ll be interesting to see how he tests at the combine and his pro-day if he can at all.

Image: Orlando Sentinel

20. Minnesota Vikings – Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Team Needs: QB, IDL, RB, RT, CB

Kirk Cousins will hit the free agent market this offseason leaving the Vikings QB-less. Despite picking in the later first round, they’ll still have solid options available in Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., JJ McCarthey, and Jayden Daniels. While all are good in their own right, it’s difficult to pass up on the Heisman winner.

Image: 247 Sports

21. Los Angeles Rams – Laitu Latu, Edge, UCLA

Team Needs: CB, LT, Edge, LB, TE

The Rams are clicking at the exact right time. Their offense finally seems to have found its groove and Raheem Morris is showing once again why he should be a HC in the NFL. Still, the Rams defense could be better at the Edge position. Laitu Latu is one of the best Edges in this class. While the Rams will have their options at this pick, I don’t see them passing on someone who’s been playing in their backyard the past few years.

Image: Orlando Sentinel

22. Indianapolis Colts – Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Team Needs: CB, S, Edge, TE, WR

The Colts have taken the league by storm as they’re the seventh seed in the AFC playoff race. While Gus Bradley’s scheme benefits from depth in the secondary, it also operates best with a good line. JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones have played good when healthy and Kenny Moore is as reliable as ever. Jared Verse, arguably the best Edge in his class, could take Indy’s defense to another level.

Image: Pro Football Network

23. Jacksonville Jaguars – Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Team Needs: Edge, IDL, CB, WR, S

Josh Allen is set to be a FA after the season which could prompt Jacksonville to take an Edge here. However, there’s still hope they extend or resign him which is why I give them Lassiter, who’s one of the best CBs this year. An impressive player, Lassiter’s held his own against some of the SEC’s best competition.

Image: ESPN

24. Cincinnati Bengals – Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Team Needs: IDL, TE, WR, IOL, RB

Tee Higgins will be a FA after the season and it doesn’t look like he’ll resign with Cincinnati. Luckily for the Bengals, a good WR should still be on the board which they get here with Mitchell. Should the Longhorn drop to here, he can step into the offense without missing a beat.

Image: Columbia Missourian

25. Kansas City Chiefs – Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Team Needs: WR, IDL, OT, Edge, CB

The Chiefs need help at OT desperately. However, their recent success with day two and day three linemen has been impressive. Besides OT, the Chiefs could use another WR to complement Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice. Insert Xavier Legette, and Andy Reid gets an athletic specimen who’s ceiling is sky high.

Image: Auburn Wire

26. Houston Texans (via Cleveland) – DJ James, CB, Auburn

Team Needs: IDL, WR, CB, Edge, S

The Texans are another team who’ve taken the NFL by storm. Even though they might not make the playoffs, they don’t appear to be far from it. Give them DJ James in the draft, and you get a formidable young CB duo between him and Stingley.

Image: Philadelphia Inquirer

27. Dallas Cowboys – Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

Team Needs: DT, LB, SS, RT, RB

With Leighton Vander Esch’s injury history, it’d be wise for Dallas to invest in depth at the position. Trotter has been amazing this season for Dabo Sweeney’s defense. He plays both downhill but also sideline to sideline in a way most LBs can’t. Letting him roam while Micah Parsons rushes could be the key to Dallas’s defensive success in the future.

Image: 247 Sports

28. Detroit Lions – Leonard Taylor III, IDL, Miami

Team Needs: DT, CB, S, Edge, LB

The Lions are one of those teams you don’t want to play against. They might not blow you out, but they play a brand of football that’s physically and mentally exhausting. If Detroit spends a draft pick Leonard Taylor, and this style of play is only emphasized further.

Image: K-State Athletics

29. Miami Dolphins – Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State

Team Needs: LG, Edge, TE, IDL, LB

The Dolphin’s offense is fast and exciting. But their offensive line can stall that at times. Cooper Beebe is one of the smartest and most versatile linemen in this year’s draft. He’s a plug and play guy that could be the missing piece to take the Dolphins to the Super Bowl.

Image: The Columbus Dispatch

30. Philadelphia Eagles – JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Team Needs: CB, WR, LB, Edge, RB

You can have too much depth at some positions, but Edge isn’t one of them. Tuimoloau might not have had the season many hoped he’d have, but he’s still a lock to be picked in the first two rounds. Besides, with a defense already boasting Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, and Jordan Davis, Tuimoloau should be free in one on one situations.

Image: Deseret News

31. San Francisco 49ers – Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Team Needs: OG, RT, S, C, CB

The Niners need help in the backend of their defense. But their RT play has also been abysmal. Suamataia might be a bit more of a project than Niner fans would appreciate, but the makeup is there for a dominant RT. He’s big, strong, athletic, and moves very well for someone of his size.

Image: Yahoo Sports

32. Baltimore Ravens – Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Team Needs: CB, OG, WR, IDL, RB

The Ravens could use another CB, but you can feel their offense is almost peaking and I want to see more of it. The top WRs might be gone, but Troy Franklin is an extremely underrated wideout in this year’s draft. Insert Franklin and the Ravens could have the most threatening offense in the NFL.





