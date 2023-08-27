Connect with us

Big Blue Report

Big Blue Report: Jalin Hyatt Talks Camp

The New York Giants are ready for the regular season as Big Blue concluded their pre-season Saturday night in a 32-24 loss to the New York Jets.

Hyatt only had one target in the loss but had limited time on the field as Coach Brian Daboll decided to limit the starters time.

Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page spoke with the rookie prospect about the transition from the college to the pros, advice he received from Sterling Shepard, his first training camp and much more.

Follow the Big Blue Report available on Back Sports Page!

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Big Blue Report: Jalin Hyatt Talks Camp

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v6.8.23 – Jokic, Murray Set the Bar at Rocky Mountain Highs in Win

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Big Blue Report