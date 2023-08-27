The New York Giants are ready for the regular season as Big Blue concluded their pre-season Saturday night in a 32-24 loss to the New York Jets.
Hyatt only had one target in the loss but had limited time on the field as Coach Brian Daboll decided to limit the starters time.
Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page spoke with the rookie prospect about the transition from the college to the pros, advice he received from Sterling Shepard, his first training camp and much more.
Follow the Big Blue Report available on Back Sports Page!
Featured Articles
-
Big Blue Report/ 8 mins ago
Big Blue Report: Jalin Hyatt Talks Camp
The New York Giants are ready for the regular season as Big Blue concluded...
-
Features/ 42 mins ago
One Improvement Each Cleveland Cavalier Needs to Make
The NBA preseason proper is coming up soon, with training camps opening in less...
-
Big Blue Report/ 16 hours ago
Giants- Jets Pre-Season Live coverage
The New York Giants close out the 2023 NFL Preseason against the New York...
-
Features/ 22 hours ago
Three-headed Monster at Running Back
Three-Headed Monster With the new signing of Dalvin Cook, the New York Jets have...