Big Blue Report

Big Blue Report: Andrew Thomas Talks Camp, Yankees, and More

The New York Giants are ready for the regular season as Big Blue concluded their pre-season Saturday night in a 32-24 loss to the New York Jets.

Recently Giants Left Tackle Andrew Thomas signed a new multi year deal with the Giants and is now looked at like a leader in the locker room to his peers.

Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page spoke with Thomas after the preseason finale and discussed his role as a leader, the importance of the offensive line coming back into the same system, his experience at Yankee stadium and more!

