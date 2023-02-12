BSP NBA Trade Deadline Recap

The 2023 NBA trade deadline was a whirlwind and may have been difficult to keep up with all the players moved during that window of time. There were a handful of future Hall of Fame basketball players moved and second-round picks were thrown around like candy.

Here is a comprehensive list of all the trades that took place on Wednesday and Thursday leading up to the deadline.

The Toronto Raptors acquired Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs for Khem Birch, Raptors 2024 first-round pick, Raptors 2023 second-round pick and 2025 second-round pick.

The Utah Jazz acquired Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson and the Lakers 2027 first-round pick (top-four protected.) Westbrook will likely be bought out and hit the free-agency market.

The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, either the Washington Wizards or Memphis Grizzlies 2024 second-round pick (from the Lakers), Jazz’s 2025 second-round pick and Jazz’s 2026 second-round pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.

The New York Knicks acquired Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers for Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, Ryan Arcidiacono and a 2023 lottery-protected first-round pick.

The Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren from the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, the Suns 2023 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks with the Suns in 2028.

Championship Moves

The Boston Celtics acquired Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Justin Jackson, 2023 second-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Jae Crowder from the Nets. The Indiana Pacers acquired Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka and three second-round picks from the Bucks. The Nets acquired two second-round picks. Ibaka will likely be waived and proceed into the free-agency market.

The Denver Nuggets acquired Thomas Bryant from the Lakers for Davon Reed, Nuggets 2025 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick and 2029 second-round pick.

Lighter Fanfare

The Charlotte Hornets acquired Svi Mykhailiuk, Hornets, Hawks or Nets 2023 second-round pick (whichever is most favorable, from Sixers) and either Pelicans or Trail Blazers 2027 second-round pick (from Blazers.)

The Trail Blazers acquired Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers acquired Jalen McDaniels from the Hornets with the Knicks 2024 second-round pick via the Hornets and Trail Blazers 2029 second-round pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired Bones Hyland from the Nuggets for Clippers 2024 second-round pick and 2025 second-round pick.

The Suns acquired Darius Bazley from the Thunder for Dario Saric and a second-round pick.

The Atlanta Hawks acquired Saddiq Bey from the Detroit Pistons as part of a multi-team deal. The Pistons acquired James Wiseman. The Golden State Warriors acquired Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers. The Trailer Blazers acquired Kevin Knox and five second-round picks from the Hawks. The details of this transaction may change based on the news of Payton II’s failed team physical with the Warriors.

Buyout Time

The Houston Rockets acquired Danny Green, John Wall and the right to swap the Bucks 2023 first-round pick for either the Clippers or Thunder 2023 first-round picks from the Clippers. Green and Wall will likely be bought out and enter the free-agency market.

The Clippers acquired Eric Gordon and three second-round picks from the Grizzlies for Luke Kennard.

The Lakers acquired Mo Bamba from the Orlando Magic for Patrick Beverley, a second-round pick and cash. Beverley will likely be bought and enter the free-agency market.

Stealthy

The New Orleans Pelicans acquired Josh Richardson from the Spurs for Devonte’ Graham, Pelicans 2024 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, 2028 second round pick and 2029 second round pick.

The Rockets acquired Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky, Thunders 2024 second-round pick and 2025 second-round pick from the Hawks for Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando.

The Clippers acquired Mason Plumlee from the Hornets for Reggie Jackson and Clippers 2028 second-round pick.