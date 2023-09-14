Connect with us

College Football

CP’s Weekly Top 25- Week 3

What did we learn in week 2 of this young college football season? Is the SEC down? Alabama lost to Texas, and Tennessee struggled late into the 3rd quarter with Austin Peay! Ole Miss got the win in New Orleans over Tulane in one of only two Top 25 matchups in week two. Will the PAC 12 be a player when it is all said and done in 2023? Currently, the PAC 12 has seven teams in CP’s Week Three Top 25.  2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year.

Texas made a huge statement with their dominant performance over Alabama in Bryant Denny Stadium Saturday night. Texas gave Nick Saban his worst loss at Alabama since the Crimson Tide lost to South Carolina on October 2, 2004. Many are saying the Dynasty could be over in Tuscaloosa. I’m not ready to jump on that train just yet.

Coach Prime and his Colorado Buffalo squad continued their new winning ways, defeating Nebraska 36-14. The Cornhuskers were outclassed in every way Saturday morning. Shedeur Sanders had another outstanding game, completing 31 passes, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. If he keeps playing like that, he will have a shot at the Heisman before it is all said and done. We will discover what Colorado is truly made of on October 13 when they travel west to take on Oregon.

CP’s Week 3 Top 25

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Florida State
  4. Texas
  5. Penn State
  6. USC
  7. Ohio State
  8. Washington
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. Tennessee
  12. Oregon
  13. Oregon State
  14. Kansas State
  15. Utah
  16. LSU
  17. Ole Miss
  18. North Carolina
  19. Colorado
  20. Duke
  21. Oklahoma
  22. Iowa
  23. Washington State
  24. Miami
  25. Clemson

 

